Called the N-word by teachers: Students describe racism at New Zealand schools

More than 1000 people responded to @Ngati_Frybread's call-out for experiences of racism at school.

Called the N-word by teachers.

Forced to cover a moko with a sanitary pad.

Told Māori should be “grateful” for colonisation.

When @Ngati_Frybread posed a question on their Instagram meme page asking Māori and Pasifika to share their experiences of racism at school, the responses came thick and fast.

In three days, @Ngati_Frybread, who doesn’t want their real name used, had 900 responses. By Thursday that was up to about 1300, and they’ve started a petition calling on the Government to address systemic racism in education.

The responses were hugely varied. Students described being subject to racial slurs and harmful stereotypes, having their names repeatedly mispronounced and culture devalued.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Hundreds of students have shared their experiences of racism at New Zealand schools (file photo).

The longstanding racial inequality in New Zealand’s education system is well-documented. Unicef ranked New Zealand 33rd out of 38 countries in terms of educational equality and the Ministry of Education has said there is "consistent evidence that the education system has underserved Māori learners and whānau over an extended period".

The systemic issues also came through in the responses, @Ngati_Frybread said, “in the way that schools treat Māori students in terms of their facilities and their funding or how they tokenise them”.

“The more jarring ones are definitely the instances of teachers calling students the N-word or teachers calling Māori horis or savages or uncivilised.”

@Ngati_Frybread had their own experiences of racism at school to add to the list. They said as a Māori kid at primary school they were perceived as more troublesome than their Pākehā peers, a “criminal in waiting”.

“Often if things go missing it’s assumed to be you.”

At high school, they’d get sent to the dean’s office and would be surrounded by Māori and Pacific students – “out of kilter” with the ethnic make-up of the school.

Remembering this experience as the Black Lives Matter movement was gaining momentum, they started looking into the stand-down rates for Māori and Pacific students. Government data shows Māori students are more than twice as likely to be suspended as Pākehā students.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Thousands of people marched through Auckland for two Black Lives Matter protests in June.

In correspondence with the Ministry of Education, they were told that this was likely due to socio-economic factors, but they said this overlooks a racial element.

“Teachers have come forward saying that they have experienced the same thing: Pākehā students swear at teachers and get a detention, Māori students swear at teachers and get stood down,” they said.

The petition, which calls for a government inquiry into racism in the education system and nationwide reconciliation hui for victims of racial abuse, has gained more than 4000 signatures in a week.

The petition also demands an “acknowledgement of accountability” from the Ministry of Education and an official apology for the impact on victims of racism.

The final demand is for training on colonisation, anti-racism and Te Tiriti as a prerequisite for gaining a teaching certificate.

The Ministry of Education did not comment on the specific demands of the petition but Secretary for Education Iona Holsted said “We all know racism exists in New Zealand, and many students experience it. This affects their emotional, social, and academic experience of school.”

The Ministry is working to address systemic issues of racism through initiatives such as the government’s child and youth wellbeing strategy, and investment in professional learning and development for teachers, she said.

“To specifically support Māori students, Te Hurihanganui provides $42 million to work with schools and communities to address cultural bias and racism.”