Learning support department opened in Nelson College for Girls

Archdeacon Harvey Ruru blesses the new Te Whiria Learning Support Department at Nelson College for Girls, with the help of students.

Jasmine Clark started high school with a “big attitude”.

Now the 15-year-old knew she didn’t have to shout and swear, or hurt someone, to try to get the help she needed with her school work.

Clark, who is dyslexic, credited Bronte House, a learning support centre at Nelson College for Girls, for changing her life.

Because teacher aids there never “gave up on her”, the Year 11 student – who had previously been suspended “a couple” of times – said she had completed every school assignment this year, and now aspired to be a paramedic.

READ MORE:

* Government 'open' to talk about co-ed school for Nelson

* Schools threaten to halt recruitment for learning support coordinators

* Some Nelson schools miss out on learning support coordinators



“I just really needed people to believe in me.

“Because of that, I’m now starting to believe in myself.”

From this term, Clark’s learning support would be based out of a new unit at the school.

The learning support department, Te Whiria, in the Jean Stewart block, was officially opened on Monday.

The school's head of learning support and special education needs co-ordinator, Emma Hunter, said the department was the first in the Nelson region to be opened using funding from the Ministry of Education’s Learning Support Delivery Model.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Jasmine Clark, right speaks on behalf of her fellow students at the opening of the new Te Whiria Learning Support Department at Nelson College for Girls.

Capital expenditure for the project meanwhile came out of the college's $400,000 property funding; part of a package announced by the Government last year.

Funding for Bronte House was not sustainable as the standalone building had been donated to the college, so the school had to access its own money to run the unit there, Hunter said.

Setting up a learning support centre in the Jean Stewart block meant they could access Government funding, because it was a ministry-owned building.

“1.5” of the country’s 600 new learning support co-ordinators would work alongside Hunter and teacher aids in the new department, comprising a re-designed classroom and office.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Emma Hunter, Nelson College for Girls special education needs co-ordinator, at the opening of the school’s new Te Whiria Learning Support Department, which replaces Bronte House.

The school would share one of the two co-ordinators it had been allocated with Nelson College.

The name Te Whiria, meaning “weaving and platting together”, had been chosen to reflect the collaboration between students, whanau, teachers, the ministry and other agencies, to deliver “unique pathways” and the best outcomes for the most vulnerable learners, Hunter said.

Being inside the school building would help the 16 students previously at Bronte House, and future students, feel more included, she maintained.

The aim was to empower students to re-engage with mainstream education, Hunter said.

“We support 16 students in here, but overall we support 10 per cent of the entire school roll [about 100 students].

“Some students might come into this class for an hour a week ... they might do half days.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Archdeacon Harvey Ruru blesses the new Te Whiria Learning Support Department at Nelson College for Girls, the first such department to be set up in the Nelson region with Government Learning Support Model funding.

“It might be that actually teachers come in here, and we support teachers to change their programmes so that students can have learning support within their classrooms.”

The old classroom had been revamped to become an accessible learning space, Hunter said.

“It’s whanau like, and it’s inviting, and that’s our goal.

“We wanted to disrupt the traditional form of teaching, and create an inclusive, flexible space.”

Year 11 student Charli Jackson, known as CJ, said she had enjoyed the peaceful environment at Bronte House.

But one of the things she was looking forward to was having to walk less to get to mainstream classes.