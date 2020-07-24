Coronavirus casualties: The hunt for the pupils who never went back to school

Principals are concerned for the welfare and education of students they can’t trace. (File photo)

Some children haven’t been back at school since before lockdown, and the Government is giving schools money to track them down.

At Finlayson Park School, in south Auckland, 28 primary students have been missing since lockdown.

“We go to the houses where they should be and they’re not there, so we think they’ve moved in with relatives or moved out of Auckland,” principal Shirley Maihi said.

What concerns her is that they haven’t enrolled at another school: “They’re not going to school, and these are probably the ones who didn’t engage through lockdown either.”

“That means 20-odd weeks of no schooling.”

Transience has always been an issue at the school; it goes hand-in-hand with the housing crisis in the community, which sees families having to shift between pricey rentals or out of the area entirely.

But the number of children Maihi has had disappear with no forwarding address is the highest she has ever seen.

Amanda Saxton/Stuff Shirley Maihi says the number of children they’ve had disappear since lockdown is like nothing she’s seen before.

The school has received funding from the Ministry of Education to employ somebody to help track the missing students down.

This comes from the Government’s $50 million Urgent Response Fund, designed to support school students in the wake of Covid.

But even with additional resources, Maihi said it was a tough job: “Once [students] leave our district we have very little to go by.”

Manurewa High School principal Pete Jones said there were up to 100 students who it had completely lost touch with.

With extra ministry funding, they’ve got additional bodies out knocking on doors to find out where students are and why they’re not at school.

They were having some success – three weeks before the end of term two, the “hardcore group” of absentees was about 180-strong, and they’ve since managed to cut that almost in half.

Shortly after schools went back, Jones said between 10 and 20 per cent of his year 12 and 13 students had got jobs during lockdown and may not return to school.

There are still senior students absent because they are working to support their families, and more who have had to take on caring responsibilities for younger siblings or elderly relatives, he said.

taylor wilcox/unsplash The students who are missing from school are likely to fall in high-risk groups, Perry Rush says. (File photo)

Perry Rush, president of the New Zealand Principals’ Association, said efforts to track down students were hindered by the scale of the issue and a lack of clarity around what resources were available.

He said in many instances, the students who had not returned to school were “at risk anyway” – in terms of academic progress, family and wellbeing issues.

“There’s a real and present danger around needing to connect to these young people quickly and ascertain why they aren’t in school and then provide them with the support to return.”

The ministry’s Katrina Casey said it initiated its attendance and engagement plan in May, working with schools to turn the declining attendance trend around.

“As part of this plan, we have supported schools to free up teachers, social workers, teacher aides, and other school staff to encourage attendance back to school and re-engagement in learning.”

She said the ministry was in contact with schools to work in a way that’s best suited to their communities, including helping principals arrange a culturally appropriate response.