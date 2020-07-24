Schools fear job cuts without timeline for return of international students

Secondary school principals are warning that jobs, resources and field trips will be on the line in 2021 if international students are not allowed into NZ. The absence of the fee paying students has left a “massive hole” in school budgets.

High schools will be forced to consider axing staff and programmes if the Government doesn’t give a timeline soon for a return of international students, principals say.

Secondary principals warn planning for 2021 without international students is leaving a “massive hole” in their budgets, putting jobs, resources and programmes like field-trips on the line.

Vice president of the secondary principals' group, SPANZ, Scott Haines said falling international student numbers had left high schools burning through their cash reserves "at an alarming rate", and “scrambling to review every budget line”.

Haines is the principal of Waimea College, in Richmond near Nelson, said international student numbers at his school had more than halved, to 47, resulting in losses of hundreds of thousands of dollars, with numbers expected to fall again next term.

International student fees at his, and other high schools, were the "single largest source of locally raised funds", Haines said.

He said 2020 had proven to be a very difficult year, and “our concerns are that 2021 may be even more difficult".

RNZ Secondary school principals are angry the Government is not helping them cover millions of dollars in lost income from international students. (First published May 8, 2020)

Nelson College for Girls principal Cathy Ewing said schools accepted there were “probably not going to be any international students” coming into the country for the rest of 2020.

But there had been reports of the students not returning until the end of 2021, she said.

Many schools faced the prospect of “zero” international students next year, as they started budgeting for 2021 over the next few weeks.

The Government needed to make a decision about how international students could be brought back in safely, she said.

“What schools need right now is certainty.

“If I don’t have some certainty around it, then I’m going to have to work on the worst case scenario, which means going through some difficult decision-making around every budget line, and potentially around jobs.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Waimea College principal Scott Haines says a decline in international student numbers has left high schools burning through their cash reserves “at an alarming rate”.

There was capacity for international students to quarantine locally, and principals were working on a proposal that would allow that to happen once it was safe for students to return, Ewing said.

“We’d like certainty about having a plan in place for January 2021.

“The Government needs to have some faith in the secondary education sector, that we actually know what we’re doing in terms of if they give us the health parameters that we must follow, we will make that happen.”

International education consultancy, Study Nelson, said it understood that the Government couldn't give a date for international students to return, but a “stick needed to be put in the ground”.

Birgit Neumann, managing director of the agency (which places and supports European students at high schools in the region) said the international education sector brought $80m to Nelson/Tasman/Marlborough a year.

She said 500-1000 families hosted international students in the Nelson/Tasman region, and many relied on that income, she said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Birgit Neumann, left, of Study Nelson and Cathy Ewing, principal, Nelson College for Girls are urging the Government to decide how to bring international students back into New Zealand safely.

Those families also needed certainty, to know whether they could stay in their homes, she said.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government was “actively considering” options to buffer schools’ sharp decline in income.

International students were important to New Zealand, but the pandemic was “still raging” overseas, he said.

“Our borders are our first line of defence against Covid-19.

“A significant number of New Zealanders who have been living overseas are returning home, and they are our priority at the moment.

“Easing travel restrictions for other groups of people is a complex issue, and we need to be careful not to lose the gains we have made.”

New Zealand had an opportunity to benefit from the strong international reputation it had gained through its handling of the Covid-19 crisis, Hipkins said.