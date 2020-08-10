Wellington's Scots College to become fully co-educational school

Scots College will transition into a fully co-ed school in 2021. From left: Headmaster Graeme Yule with students, Alisha Gilmore, Maggie Shapland, and Moses Moala-Mafi.

Wellington’s Scots College will become a fully co-educational school, it has announced.

Headmaster Graeme Yule, who revealed the news on Monday, said the changes would see girls starting at most year levels from the start of 2021.

The decision to transition to fully co-ed was made as many families had enquired about the possibility of enrolling both their son and daughter at the school, Yule said.

Scots College’s aim was to develop good citizens in an environment that was diverse and inclusive, he said. “How can you say you’re inclusive and diverse if you exclude half the world’s population?

Scots College, founded in 1916, is the capital's largest private school, with more than 870 students.

“[We] don’t want to be a flag-waver for education, [we’re] doing what is right for our students ... [we’re] really excited about the opportunities this change is going to give our students, it really reinforces the future-focussed vision and values of the college.”

Scots College, founded in 1916, is the capital’s largest private school, with more than 870 students. The Presbyterian boarding school is located in Strathmore Park.

From next year, the school would only be taking on girls from years 1-6, 7, 9, and 11-13, to naturally allow years 8 and 10 to fill up. This may change based on demand.

It plans to roll out the co-education transition in a “managed way”, Yule said, by introducing a model where year 7 and 9 boys and girls would remain separated for core subjects like maths and science, but together for optional subjects like arts and languages.

“Particularly when we’ve got small numbers of girls ... [we want to be able] to deliver high-quality pastoral care and manage that transition through the middle years.”

Years 11-13, which are already co-ed, and years 1-6, which will become fully co-ed from the start of 2021, will be unaffected by that model.

Scots College students Alisha Gilmore, left, and Maggie Shapland.

The model for year 7 and 9 students would be in place for two years. It would then be reviewed after consultation with the school community, Yule said.

“We believe this model, particularly during these initial years of co-education, will provide our younger students with a smoother transition, combining the academic benefits with the social advantages,” board chair Steve McJorrow said of the model.

Massey University’s professor John O’Neill, who works in its institute of education, said a sceptic could argue it was nothing more than a “good marketing ploy”.

Some research had showed adolescence started much earlier than age 11, O’Neill said, and hormones had effects on people through to their mid-20s.

“Will it do any harm? Probably not. Will it reinforce gender stereotypes? Probably. Will it cope with our increasingly gender-diverse population? Probably not.”

At the start of 2020, Scots College introduced 53 girls across years 11-13.

Moses Moala-Mafi said the move to co-ed had created more engaging classrooms.

Yule said the introduction had been “incredibly positive” and those girls had quickly become involved in all aspects of college life.

Alisha Gilmore was part of the first group of girls added to the school roll.

“I honestly found it pretty daunting at the beginning,” she said, but once she started mixing and mingling with other students she made a number of new friends.

“I think it’s a good idea, it makes the school a lot more diverse.”

She said newly co-ed classes had been a lot more sociable than her previous single-sex school.

Moses Moala-Mafi was initially against the change to co-ed, but changed his mind early in the year.

“I started to realise the good opportunity to learn from others and get new perspectives,” he said.

The school’s culture of masculinity had already started to become more inclusive, he said.

He hadn’t noticed much change within the classroom, but said some classes had become more competitive, due to girls being more likely to answer questions, which in turn encouraged boys to put their hands up more.

Alisha Gilmore said the move to Scots College was daunting, but positive.

There’s little quality research on the effects of a school transitioning from a single sex to co-ed.

However, one five-year study from 1989 had positive findings in terms of academic achievement, student self-concept and teacher perceptions.

A 2016 study drew inconclusive evidence regarding the benefits of single-sex education, and suggested there was no significant difference in the way girls and boys learn.

The Ministry of Education holds the view that it’s difficult to determine whether any difference in student outcome is due to whether a school is co-ed or single-sex, or simply differences in the students themselves.

Ministry spokesman Damian Edwards said as at July 2019, New Zealand had 118 single-sex schools: 54 for boys, and 64 for girls.

These represented just 4.7 per cent of the total number of schools.