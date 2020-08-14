Face masks, Covid tests and isolation await Nina Paripovich on return to US College

Hamilton woman Nina Paripovich has decided to return to the US to complete here four-year degree at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, despite the threat of covid.

A student who returned from the US just before New Zealand went into lockdown, has decided to head back to America where there are now more than five million coronavirus cases.

Nina Paripovich is aware of the risks but the 20-year-old Hamilton woman has booked her tickets to return to Dartmouth College in New Hampshire next month.

“Our college has a thorough pandemic plan around health and safety, and how to manage quarantine.

“I will be expected to go into self-isolation for two weeks as soon as I get back.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Nina came home to Hamilton in March, just making it before the level 4 lockdown.

There is likely to be extensive testing at a campus medical centre.

“And I know there are safety measures in place to ensure everyone is sensible but also able to study.”

There were more than 1 million international students enrolled in US colleges in 2019, which made up 5.5 per cent of the total US student body. Most were from China, 369,548 students.

Data tracking the number of Kiwis studying in the US was difficult to obtain but an article published by the US Embassy in New Zealand said more than 1500 were pursuing higher education degrees in America, in 2015.

SUPPLIED Nina was a New Zealand junior tennis representative and continued playing the sport for Dartmouth College. Competition was suspended because of Covid-19 and might not resume until January 2021.

Paripovich is a former St Peter’s, Cambridge, student who was accepted to study at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, in 2018.

“Hanover is a smaller town of about 10,000 people and there are no (Covid-19) cases there and it’s just about maintaining that, and making sure the two-week isolation period is done correctly by all of the students returning.”

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention website showed New Hampshire had no confirmed or probable cases of coronavirus.

But nationally it reported, on August 13, the US had 5,176,018 cases and 165,148 deaths.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff The 20-year-old has been working in a cafe to earn some extra cash while at home. Since late March, she’s studied via online distance learning to keep up progress on her four-year degree.

Paripovich had just finished the second term, of her second year at the college, studying computer science when Covid-19 started its march on the US earlier this year.

“Things started to get worse in New York and Boston and then colleges started sending students home.

“They gave us five days to leave campus and at that point the athletic department reached out to me to help book flights home to New Zealand.”

Paripovich is a former New Zealand junior tennis representative and had played for the Ivy League college’s tennis team too.

SUPPLIED Dartmouth College is Ivy League research university in Hanover, New Hampshire. It celebrated its 250th anniversary in 2019. It is well known for its creative arts community and former students include poet and author Dr Seuss (Theodor Seuss Geisel) and actor Meryl Streep.

“I came home (Hamilton) and had to self-isolate. I got a test because I wasn’t feeling well but it turned out I had tonsillitis.

“I also had a police check up not long after I got home, to make sure I was self-isolating and I think the next day we went into level 4 lockdown.”

Initially, the college thought students would be able to return after five weeks.

“But two weeks into the new spring term, the college announced that the full 10-week term would be going online.”

SUPPLIED A chance to explore the US, Nina with friend, Abigail Chiu, at the Upper East Side, Manhattan, New York City.

Other international students, from China and Bosnia for example, had to remain on campus because their international borders were closed.

“I know there are some students still there which is crazy because it’s been months now but the college has been good about looking after them.”

Paripovich had enjoyed the unexpected stay at home in Hamilton with her parents. She had not planned to come home until the end of 2020 for a break.

But being separated from her college peers and distance studying online had been challenging, prompting her decision to return to the US.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff More than 1500 Kiwis were studying higher education degrees in the US in 2015 and Nina hopes Covid-19 won’t put a long term end to New Zealanders pursuing study and life experiences overseas.

Another big factor was the chance to secure a software engineer internship in the US for her third year of study.

“It will be weird going back, it’s as if they’ve almost normalised it (coronavirus) over there.

“I’ll be living off campus but the expectations around health and safety will be the same. I will have to get used to wearing a mask everywhere I go.”

Paripovich hoped long term, New Zealand students would be able to return to pursuing study at overseas colleges and universities.

“I just think it’s a great opportunity for young New Zealanders to study overseas and then come back home to use that experience.

“Colleges need international students, to provide different culture and perspectives on the world and I really hope Covid doesn’t put an end to that.”