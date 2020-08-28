Parents of special education facility fighting for survival disgusted at Govt's $11.7m funding to private Taranaki school

Conductive Education Taranaki spend hours on end applying for funding just to keep their doors open.

Parents involved in a Taranaki education programme for kids with disabilities are devastated a private school has been given $11.7 million, while they may be forced to close their doors.

Conductive Education Taranaki has been fighting for Government funding since 2013. All they ask is $200,000 a year.

“You walk down the street and you see a person with a disability and you think 'they’re well-supported’, but the case is they’re not. We do not look after our vulnerable people,” Conductive Education Taranaki coordinator and parent Craig Nielsen said.

“And it's disgusting.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Conductive Education Taranaki parents Emma Crofskey, Craig Nielsen and Fran Jones are heartbroken the Government have given money to a private school as they fight to keep their education facility open.

Nielsen could not wrap his head around why the Government would support Taranaki’s private Green School when so many others were struggling to survive.

“They said it’s shovel-ready, and that’s great because that’s what they’re wanting, but we’re too busy trying to build the shovel to even be ready.”

Andy Jackson Nielsen said is disgusted by the Government's decision to give millions in funding to Green School NZ.

It sounded like it was more who you knew, rather than what you knew, he said.

On Wednesday associate minister of finance James Shaw announced Green School New Zealand, which has with annual fees of between $16,000 and $43,000, would be getting $11.7 million to expand their rural Taranaki campus.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Associate minister of finance James Shaw announced on Wednesday the Green School NZ would be getting $11.7 million in funding to expand their Taranaki campus.

Conductive Education, a physical therapy for children with neuromotor disorders, leases out space from New Plymouth's Westown School.

Neilsen’s own 8-year-old son Zak is among the 20 children with a neuromotor disorder who attend the physical therapy centre each week.

But it will close in early 2021 if it can’t get Government funding.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Conductive Education will close in early 2021 if it doesn't get funding, leaving kids like 7-year-old Dash Limon, with no where to go.

Mums Fran Jones and Emma Crofskey both have sons who attend Conductive Education.

Crofskey was frustrated when she found out the Government offered funding to the Green School.

“What we're asking for is a minute amount of money compared to what they’ve handed over to Green School.”

Crofskey’s son George Govier has the rare disease PPP2R5D, that commonly causes people to be nonverbal and have motor disorders.

Since coming to Conductive Education he had started verbalising and gained social skills. It had also been a massive support to the family, Crofskey said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Emma Crofskey's son George Govier, 8, has become verbal since attending Conductive Education.

Jones was heartbroken when she heard the Green School had been given so many millions.

“It's so deflating when you read something like that,” she said.

“No one I know, or only a very, very few people, will be able to afford to send their children to that school.

“It’s not even an option.”

Nash is the only person in New Zealand to have Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome, a mutation of genes which can cause kidney issues, physical and mental disabilities and even self-mutilating behaviours.

But going to class each week had helped him grow from strength to strength.

“It would be nice to not have the fear that this could finish,” Jones said. ”We're always having to fight for our children.”