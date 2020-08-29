James Shaw invited to see mouldy, leaky state schools after million-dollar grant to private school

A Taranaki educator is calling on James Shaw, who approved a grant worth millions of Crown dollars to a private school, to visit dilapidated schools in the region as a petition gathers steam to have the donation reduced.

The invitation by Marfell Community School acting principal Kealy Warren comes after Shaw apologised in a Zoom call on Friday night to Green Party members for a decision he says he wouldn't make again.

Shaw, Associate Minister of Finance and Green Party co-leader, announced on Wednesday the Green School, a private school, in Oakura, Taranaki, would be given $11.7 million from the $3 billion “shovel-ready” projects fund.

Warren said while it was nice that Shaw admitted his error, and it was a start, she wondered his motivation.

READ MORE:

* The perils of having a political conscience

* James Shaw apologises for school decision, saying he wouldn't do it again

* Taranaki principal sends Government $26.9m invoice in call for equal treatment



“When he says he caused damage, does he mean to his party and himself? Or is he acknowledging the principals, the children, the schools, the teachers, and the families of Taranaki and the damage he’s caused us?

“We’re the ones it affects, it only affects their votes.”

Warren said she’d like Shaw’s next move to be visiting the state schools in Taranaki to see what needed to be fixed, such as mouldy and leaky classrooms, and actively do something about it.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Marfell primary principal, Kealy Warren wondered if Shaw was sorry for the damage to the Green Party or the damage caused to Taranaki principals, children, schools, and families. From left Caleb McKibbin, 8, Leyana Hunia, 9, principal Kealy Warren, Naiema Vedder, 9.

Warren has openly criticised the decision, sending an open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and an invoice to the Government billing them for $26.9m in an attempt to get equal treatment for her students.

The Ministry of Education called Warren in the last few days to make sure she was OK, which she appreciated.

“This is not their fault. They’ve been giving out what money they have, and I was quite happy applying for grants to get improvements for our school because I truly believed there was no money. But if there’s $11.7 million floating around then I stopped being happy about that.”

An online petition addressed to James Shaw and Jacinda Ardern launched on Friday night calling for the Government to reduce the Green School grant. It was gaining momentum and by 12pm Saturday had more than 6500 signatures.

ACT party leader David Seymour has also called for the payment to be reversed.

But in the Friday night Zoom meeting, Shaw said the agreement would be difficult to get out of.

“We entered this in good faith, we can’t simply say we’d dump it. It would ultimately be unfair to the other side and be exposed to legal risk.

“I want to apologise to you and the wider Green Party whānau for creating a mess right at this time at the start of an election campaign,” Shaw said during the call. “I want to apologise for the decision itself. If I was in the same position again I wouldn’t make the same decision.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Green Party Co-leader James Shaw has apologised for the decision to give $11.7 million to a Taranaki private school, which is against the Green Party policies, and says he wouldn’t do it again.

Shaw said they were looking for some form of solution.

Green members had been disappointed with previous carbon-intensive infrastructure commitments, so Shaw said he’d tried to make sure this set of projects had a greener, less carbon-intensive tinge.

He created an exclusions list of projects he didn’t want funded, like roading, irrigation, and private university hall. The school, he says, was something he missed.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Conductive Education coordinator Craig Nielsen (centre) said he was blown away an $11.7 million application could be missed. Conductive education parents from left Emma Crofskey, Craig Nielsen, Fran Jones.

Craig Nielsen, coordinator for Conductive Education Taranaki, an education programme for kids with disabilities, said the fact an application for such a large amount of money was missed freaked him out.

“How do you miss $11.7 million? Where we work, if you miss $11.7 million, you’ve actually lost $11.7 million. It blows me away.

“We work in that child space as well and I absolutely admire the ethos of the Green School, it’s just so far out of reach, and they’re supporting a private enterprise.”

Neilsen believed it was somewhat noble that Shaw made an apology.

On Saturday morning Neilsen said he received another email from the Ministry of Health saying there was no money for the children at Conductive Education Taranaki in the health budget.

He said they were kicking themselves they didn’t have the ‘gall or brazenness’ to put an application in themselves for a shovel-ready project.

“I agree with economic benefit to the region, it’s not my place to say, ‘don't bring 200 jobs’, but I can say ‘bring 200 jobs to build a disability and children’s hub that benefits a lot more people’.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Glen Bennett, Labour's candidate for New Plymouth, said Labour would have had other priorities for the large sum of money but said it will benefit the Taranaki economy in terms of more jobs, construction, and attracting people to the region.

New Plymouth Labour candidate Glen Bennett said the investment was championed by the Green Party and was not a Labour Party initiative.

He said Shaw’s apology was the right thing to do and hoped to move forward in a constructive and positive way.

“We would have had other priorities for such a large sum of money. Private schools we don't see a lot of, so I think it’s been quite a surprise for people in this region.”

Bennett said while Labour didn't support the funding of private schools, they acknowledged it was going ahead.

“So, we look at it this way – it will benefit the Taranaki economy in terms of providing more jobs in education, construction and by attracting people to the region.

“If I become the MP for the New Plymouth electorate, I will be fighting to get the best possible support, resources and infrastructure for our state schools. They are the backbone of education.”

New Plymouth National MP Jonathan Young said he had received calls and emails from many principals, teachers and parents utterly shocked about the appropriateness of the funding of $11.7m to the Green School.

“James Shaw has expressed his regret for this decision but Grant Robertson and Chris Hipkins, key Labour Cabinet Ministers who would’ve been at the heart of this issue because of their portfolios, are positioning themselves away from this decision.

“They need to take responsibility too.”

Young suggested the economic benefit to the region could be stronger if $11.7 million of public funds was spent on many schools as it would probably employ as many, if not more, people.

“Remember, this is all borrowed money that we and future generations have to pay back.”