Coronavirus: Anxiety high as students return to Auckland schools at level 2

Newton Central Principal Riki Teteina prepared his school for Covid-19 Alert Level 3. Now, they are moving back to Level 2.

Students are returning to Auckland classrooms on Monday morning, but principals say anxiety is high, and they expect some families will keep children away.

As Auckland moves to level 2, students will be back at school after more than two weeks of remote learning.

Secondary Principals Association president and Onehunga High School principal Deirdre Shea said level 2 this time brings “added anxiety”.

“We have been here before, the recent cluster is local and we are at the end of August, with students especially seniors, that much closer to the end of their academic year.”

However, she said schools wanted to reassure students and families that health advice is being followed, and schools are safe places for students and staff.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff On day two of alert Level 3, Newton Central School in Grey Lynn Auckland had 15 students attending.

Manurewa High School principal Pete Jones said coming out of level 3 last time, only about 60 per cent of students were back in the first week. He expected numbers to be about the same this week.

“The feeling is that whānau in our community are anxious, Covid feels closer this time and there are still cases coming up.”

He said feedback from students had been that many missed coming to school and were worried about gaining their qualifications and what awaited them when they finished school.

Expecting students to maintain physical distancing wasn’t possible without creating a very regimented, controlled regime, he said – which would just raise stress and anxiety levels and wouldn’t be conducive to a positive learning environment.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Principals expect attendance to be lower in the first week.

Staff at Hobsonville Point School had been busy making masks, principal Maurie Abraham said, which they would be wearing on Monday.

“We will be strongly encouraging our students to wear masks and the best way to do that is to role model it ourselves.”

It is not mandatory for staff or students to wear masks at school, and children on school buses are also exempt from wearing masks.

However, experts have advocated for mask-wearing for over-10s, and a Dunedin school has introduced “Mask Monday” to normalise face mask use among students.=

At Newton Central School, principal Riki Teteina said he anticipated a number of families being anxious about the return to school.

The school was making sure students sanitised their hands at the school gate, and hand-washing and physical distancing would be a central focus, he said.