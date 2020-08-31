Victoria University scraps 'power-grab' restructure after staff and student backlash

A controversial restructure of Victoria University will end on September 14 after widespread backlash from staff and students.

A controversial restructure at Victoria University has been scrapped after a staff and student backlash, with some members of the university council saying it was just one in a list of bad decisions from the senior leadership team.

The Whiria Project aimed to centralise decision-making, and bump financial decisions to the higher echelons of the university, replacing the university's schools with ‘affinity groups’.

Staff and students raised concerns about the project, including the timing, given the pressure the university is facing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

While consultation on the project will continue until September 14, vice-chancellor Grant Guilford announced at a meeting of the university council on Monday that it would not progress past that stage.

“We will not be going on to phase two of the project.”

Some council members said the project was just one in a line of controversial decisions by the senior leadership team.

Council member Brigitte Bönisch-Brednich, who is also head of the School of Social and Cultural Studies, said the way the decisions were being made at the university was risking the institution’s brand.

The project seemed like a power-grab.

“It seriously risks the disempowerment of academic and professional staff.”

SUPPLIED Victoria University Council member Brigitte Bönisch-Brednich said the project seemed like a power-grab, and risked the disempowerment of academic staff. (File Photo)

The project provided “scant” attention to students and no-attention to staff well-being.

It was not the first time the university had made unilateral decisions, she said, citing the brand-change as an example.

“It is time to take a good hard look at this trajectory. Council must do and ensure that these patterns will not continue.”

Her speech was met with cheers.

Council member Hugo Lawrence, a fourth year student at Victoria, said the project had caused distrust and anxiety among the university community.

“Going forward we need all decision-making to have the community in mind.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Vice-chancellor Grant Guilford said the project was a “discussion document” not a proposal.

Guilford pushed back against the issues raised during the council meeting, saying the project was a ‘discussion document’ not a proposal.

“The idea that the senior leadership team was not interested in the views of staff is rejected, this is why the document was released.”

Branch co-president for the Tertiary Education Union, Dougal McNeill said there was a lack of trust in the senior leadership team, and the vice-chancellor needed to work on rebuilding it.

A first step would be to completely scrap the project now, rather than continuing the consultation process until September 14.

“Why do you do a phase one when you’re not going to do a phase two?”

He also wanted the university to acknowledge the hurt and damage caused by the project.

Staff wanted to focus on teaching and looking after students, especially given the disruption caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

David White/Stuff TEU branch co-president Dougal McNeill said the project should be completely scrapped, and the senior leadership team should acknowledge the hurt caused by the proposal. (File Photo)

Like McNeill, council members raised concerns about the feedback period continuing to September 14, and wanted assurance that the project was off the table.

Chancellor Neil Paviour-Smith said no recommendations would come out of the feedback, and any future restructure plans would have to be passed by council before going ahead.