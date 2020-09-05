'Would the PM send Neve here?':The sodden horror of a decile 1 school

Natone Park is a decile 1 school in Porirua east and in a shocking state. Water runs down internal walls and drips from light fittings, and classrooms are closed due to mould: this is a school in the ground zero for rheumatic fever.

It’s rotten, mouldy, and today it smells like death.

As rain falls lightly outside, a dozen buckets in hallways and classrooms catch water pouring from ceilings and light fittings. Carpets squelch underfoot; two classrooms are closed due to toxic mould and, from the smell of it, something has crawled under a deck and died.

Normally this place is full of children but today they’ve gone to the zoo; It’s the first time one senior student has ever been on a school trip.

Welcome to a decile 1 New Zealand school.

ROSA WOODS New Zealand children are being denied their rights, Natone Park School Principal Daryl Aim says.

Daryl Aims was angry before but now he’s livid.

The principal says there’s never been anything acceptable about the state of Porirua’s Natone Park School but it was recent news that’s pushed him too far.

Green co-leader James Shaw has apologised for a decision to give $11.7 million in public funding to the private Green School in Taranaki as part of the Government’s $3 billion “shovel ready” project fund, designed to stimulate the economy.

Shaw says it was an error of judgment but it’s a decision that’s angered many, including Aims.

“Where do they get off pumping money into a private school while New Zealand children have to walk into a place like this? It’s a disgrace, a national scandal. When I’m saying this, I’m saying it on behalf of every decile 1 school.”

ROSA WOODS A water-damaged exterior wall shows the extent of the school’s problems.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement the health and safety of staff and students was the Government’s top priority.

“I have been advised that the Ministry of Education has no concerns about the safety of the areas of the school that are currently being used. The Ministry has worked with Natone Park School to ensure any unsafe areas are off limits to staff and students.”

While the school’s roof is now being fixed, Aims says it’s taken at least eight years for the Ministry of Education to act, and they’ve purposely ignored the problem while children are subjected to appalling conditions.

ROSA WOODS Interior walls are swollen and softened by continued water damage.

“Successive Governments have allowed this to happen … this is 2020, this is a state school and this is an absolute disgrace. Will the Prime Minister send Neve to a school like this when she turns five? Will the Education Minister send his kids here?”

Aims has been documenting the school’s condition for the past year in videos showing children performing kapa haka around plastic buckets and staff emptying water from light casings.

“I’m used to decile 1 schools, I’m battle-hardened, but I was shocked when I came here, I still am. When I watch those happy children walk through the school gates to this, I feel so ashamed.”

The children are happy but while they come from a caring and proud community, its one experiencing extreme poverty.

“Just the other week a child produced mouldy sandwiches for lunch; there was nothing else in the house.”

ROSA WOODS “This is 2020, this is a state school and this is an absolute disgrace. Will the Prime Minister send Neve to a school like this when she turns five?”

The school provides food and warm clothes – this morning they outfitted kids heading to the zoo without jackets – but that doesn’t change the fact they’re being schooled amongst mould, dripping walls and freezing rooms. Currently, 97 children attend the school; none of them are Pakeha.

”This community is ground zero for rheumatic fever, many of these kids are coming from homes that can’t afford to run a heater; they have a right to come to a warm and healthy school.”

Hipkins’ statement said there was a significant amount of work under way to improve the school’s buildings.

“Since the school has identified their reroofing project in their 10-year property plan in 2018, the government’s put in $700,000 to reroof the school which is expected to be completed next month. On top of that, we’ve invested $24,000 to provide warm water in the bathrooms, $15,000 for ceiling and floor upgrades and $43,000 to replacing old windows with double-glazing.”

ROSA WOODS The school sits in Porirua East, a hotspot for the deadly disease rheumatic fever.

The school was also allocated $64,000 for a school-led project through the School Investment Package and will soon receive upgrades through the Improving Classrooms in Small and Remote Schools programme.

“I would strongly encourage the school to raise any property concerns with their local property advisor.”

Porirua City Mayor Anita Baker said she was horrified when she visited the school recently, and wrote to local MP Kris Faafoi about her concerns.

“Our children deserve better, kids should not be putting out buckets to stop leaky classrooms. It’s disgraceful they’ve been left to suffer like this.”