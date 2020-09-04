Coronavirus: Auckland schools struggling to get students back at level 2

Newton Central Principal Riki Teteina prepared his school for Covid-19 Alert Level 3. Now, they are moving back to Level 2.

The classrooms at a south Auckland primary school haven’t even been half full for the first week back at level 2.

Principal of Finlayson Park School Shirley Maihi said attendance this week had been between 42 and 48 per cent – down on the 55 per cent they went back with after the last lockdown.

With anxiety around Covid-19 high in the south Auckland community, Maihi said a lot of parents had been calling up to say they wouldn’t be sending their children back until level 1.

She also feared that with the school holidays starting in two weeks, parents will choose to wait until the new term.

“That’s a lot of learning time being lost.”

She said there was only so much principals could do to get children back. “I think the Ministry of Education has to keep standing up and saying get your children back to school.”

Round the corner at Rowandale School, principal Karl Vasau said while they had been very clear they wanted students back at school, they understood the community’s fears.

A lot of families had older relatives in the home or people with health complications, and there were also a lot of babies and young people in the community, he said.

Parents were worried about younger siblings getting sick if a child brought Covid home, Vasau said, but also worried about getting ill themselves – “because then who will look after the baby?”.

Secondary Principals Association president and Onehunga High School principal Deirdre Shea said the lowest attendance rate she’d heard of at an Auckland school this week was 35 per cent, with others reporting rates of right up to 90 per cent.

While ministry data for attendance rates in the first week isn’t yet available, Shea said that anecdotally it seemed to be lower than the last time the country moved out of lockdown, especially in areas affected by the latest outbreak.

Grant McMillan, principal of James Cook High School, said they were hoping to get back to two-thirds attendance next week after starting level 2 with about 50 per cent of students in class.

With social distancing and hygiene measures in place and masks encouraged, he said they were trying to get the message across that school was one of the safest places to be.

But he agreed with Maihi that schools’ powers of persuasion were limited.

“Convincing someone that something is safe when they absolutely believe to their fibre it’s not safe isn’t a conversation that will go very far.

“We can encourage, support, enthuse, but there will be other signals they’ll be looking for that we might not be in control of.”

Last year’s measles outbreak was “very fresh”, he said, and it was natural for the community to be extra vigilant given how close the latest Covid cluster was.

But it was a “sad reality” that if students were at home now, they were not being taught because teachers did not have the capacity to juggle classroom and remote learning.

The ministry’s Katrina Casey was unequivocal about students returning to school, saying “unless there are specific concerns arising from medical conditions, attending school is not voluntary”.

She said it was safe for students to return to school, and “crucial for their learning and their wellbeing”.

“While we understand that some parents may be anxious about having their children physically at school, principals have taken extra care to ensure that all advice from public health officials is implemented.”