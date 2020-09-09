Half of all staff at Victoria University suffering fatigue and anxiety, report finds

Over half of staff at Victoria University are feeling anxious and fatigued, according to an internal study.

But the Tertiary Education Union has argued the problem is worse than the university is letting on.

The Staff Check-In survey was conducted in July this year, due to the turbulence created by Covid-19.

It asked staff to rank themselves on a continuum, from fatigued to flourishing.

Of the 1903 respondents, 56 per cent ranked themselves from “fatigued” to “surviving,” characterised by heightened anxiety, suffering relationships and feeling constantly overwhelmed.

The numbers were worse for Pasifika staff and people with disabilities.

The Tertiary Education Union raised questions about the reporting of the survey, claiming the university had put a “rosy spin” on the results.

“The way the data has been reported is not necessarily the way respondents may have interpreted the continuum.”

One interpretation of the data showed that 75 per cent were struggling, the union’s report argued.

One university staff member, who did not want to be named, said there was a constant stream of demands from the senior leadership team, including an attempt to forge ahead with a controversial restructure, despite the pandemic.

“We’re limping towards the end of the academic year like we are the walking wounded.”

Staff just wanted some breathing room to get students to the end of the year, she said.

David White/Stuff TEU branch co-president Dougal McNeill said the staff felt demoralised, and wanted time to focus on teaching and supporting students.

Another staff member said he felt unsupported by the senior leadership team during the lockdown period.

“They load stuff on and don’t pay attention to the pandemic.”

As far as he could tell, no extra support had been given to staff following the survey.

Victoria University’s TEU branch co-president, Dougal McNeill said he could not speak directly to the survey, but said it was a demoralised workplace.

“Staff are under a lot of pressure, as are students, I think students in particular have faced a really huge disruption this year. We’ve been working really hard to try to give them continuity, but that is beginning to take a toll.”

Staff were looking out for each other, and there were high levels of collegiately within school groups, but the relationship with the senior leadership team needed work, he said.

“So long as this remains a low trust environment, I think it is going to be an ongoing source of damage for staff.”

He said staff wanted to have the space to focus on their students.

Director of Human Resources at Victoria University, Annemarie de Castro, said the survey was undertaken to understand the impact Covid-19 had on their staff.

“We were conscious of the fact that staff were adjusting to the dual teaching mode and needed to meet the expectations of students requiring online and face-to-face classes, were dealing with an upsurge in anxiety and wellness related issues from students, and were under pressure to meet research deadlines during lockdown.”

“The survey gave us insights into these impacts that we are able to use to provide support that will be effective and appropriate.”

Work being done included running a series of workshops on mental health and mental fitness, running financial wellbeing workshops, and expanding and updating the guidelines on flexible working.

The university was also working with Disability Services to create an action plan to support staff with disabilities, and with the Pasifika office to develop a culturally appropriate plan to support Pasifika staff.