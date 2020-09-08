Senior teacher quits after alleged relationship with student

A senior teacher has quit his job after an inappropriate relationship with a student was alleged. (Stock image)

A senior teacher at an Otago school has left his job after allegations of a relationship with a student emerged.

In a statement, the school's board of trustees chair confirmed a teaching staff member had recently left the school.

School management was working alongside the Ministry of Education and the Teaching Council of Aotearoa New Zealand '’to ensure compliance with all of our obligations as a school'’.

It is understood the male teacher was a senior staff member, and had allegedly been in a relationship with a female student. Stuff has chosen not to name the school to protect the student's identity.

The school declined to comment further, and the teacher could not be reached for comment.

Ministry of Education deputy secretary sector enablement and support Katrina Casey confirmed the school had notified the ministry of the alleged relationship.

‘’The school board is following the correct procedures, and we are here to provide support if needed.’’

A school's board of trustees was also required to inform the Teaching Council when any alleged issue was raised about a person with a teaching registration, she said.

The Teaching Council then had a responsibility to consider whether an investigation of the person’s suitability to keep their teaching registration was warranted, Casey said.

The Teaching Council did not respond to a request for comment.