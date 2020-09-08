New relationship and sexuality guidelines announced to make schools more inclusive

(From left) Stella Rusbatch, Simon Armstrong, Sam Grantham and Fiona Bogunovic said the government was finally catching up with young people when it came to sexuality education.

Students across the country are going to get improved relationship and sexuality education in a bid to promote inclusiveness and tackle issues such as bullying rates and increased access to online pornography.

The guidelines, announced by associate education minister Tracey Martin at Wellington’s Onslow College, aim to teach kids about healthy relationships, including diverse students.

“What the children are telling us is they want these conversations, they need these conversations, they are going to go out into the big bad world.”

“If we can get parents to be less fearful, or to understand more what the conversations are, we’re not teaching their children how to have sex, we are helping their children to understand themselves and their peers and actually what a healthy relationship looks like.”

She said the last set of guidelines, which came out in 2015, had been too caught up on the word “sexuality”.

“They kept referring to it as sex education. That’s in your science classes. What this is about is actually about helping young people understanding how to have healthy relationships, how to know themselves and accept themselves, as well as those around them without fear.”

The guidelines had been formed in conversations with Pasifika, Māori and rainbow communities and also tackled some issues specifically facing an online generation.

”What we know to be true is that young people are being bombarded by pornography through your devices, more than any other generation before you.”

Without conversations about healthy relationships, teens were learning from porn, which was not a realistic portrayal.

She hoped the guidelines would help remove some of the fear and create a level of respect for all students.

“Ninety-nine per cent of the population, while they might hold some conservative views, don’t want young people treated badly.”

Onslow College Principal Sheena Millar said the guidelines gave schools a mandate to have conversations about diversity and inclusiveness at school, and within school communities.

“We know kids who are struggling with who they are and how they fit in are at risk, and talking about these things really reduces that risk for them.”

Seventeen-year-old Simon Armstrong said it was a positive step and was long overdue.

He said currently relationship and sexuality education was one hour a week in year 10, and was not particularly inclusive.

“It didn’t cover everything I felt it needed to.”

Sam Grantham agreed.

“I think this is the right move for the education system.”

While Onslow was already an inclusive school, it was great to see action from the government to help other schools catch up, Sam said.

Fiona Bogunovic, also 17, said they believed it would be helpful for teachers to have more guidelines on what topics they should cover when talking about relationships and sexuality.

Stella Rusbatch, 17, said it was good to separate relationship and sexuality education from the physical education curriculum, as people were put off from continuing it into the senior years of their education.

There are two sets of age appropriate guidelines, one for years 1-8 and ones for years 9-13, and they will be woven into the curriculum from term 4 this year.

Like other areas of the curriculum, parents will be able to opt their children out the classes.

The guidelines have been welcomed by health service Family Planning, but the chief executive Jackie Edmond said implementation would be key.

Guidelines had first come out in 2002, but implementation had been patchy.

“Holistic and comprehensive relationship and sexuality education is vital for healthy development and mental and sexual wellbeing.”

Minister challenged by students

There was one thing students Simon Armstrong, Sam Grantham, Fiona Bogunovic and Stella Rusbatch struggled to reconcile during the conversation.

While Tracey Martin spoke about the importance of self-expression and inclusiveness throughout her announcement, in 2013 she voted against marriage equality.

The students decided to challenge the minister over her decision.

“Do you recognise that maybe you are not the best person to be presenting this to us,” Armstrong asked.

Ross Giblin Simon Armstrong, 17, questioned Tracey Martin over her decision to vote against marriage equality in 2013.

Martin said she did not believe the state should be involved in anyone's relationship, which was why she voted no.

“I voted against that legislation because the state shouldn’t be involved in marriage.”

Armstrong returned that had the bill gone to a referendum, it could have caused harm to LGBTQ+ people, as was seen in Australia.

He told Stuff after the conversation he still believed another minister should have been sent to make the announcement.

When asked by Stuff, Martin said she would still vote no on marriage equality if it happened today.