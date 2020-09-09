Advisor under fire as literacy group says reading programme failing children

Paula Short says her dyslexic son's reading has benefited greatly from phonics-based private tuition and believes it highlights the failure of the current literacy programmes in most New Zealand schools.

Paula Short’s dyslexic son no longer talks about wanting to die.

After changing the way he learnt to read, the 8-year-old wasn’t acting out at school any more either, she said.

“He’s just a happy kid again.

“He has gone from a kid who was genuinely scared of reading because he was failing so badly, to a kid who jumps out of bed in the morning and wants to read a book.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Paula Short, mother of a son who is dyslexic, with books she uses to help him and other dyslexic children read.

Less than a year ago, he started private tuition in structured literacy; a phonics-based approach in which children learned to read by decoding words, through sounding out letters and letter patterns.

If she and her husband hadn’t intervened, her son would have just been another statistic, said Short, who lives near Motueka, north of Nelson.

The evidence was “undeniable”, that the balanced literacy approach his school, and most schools in New Zealand, used, was not working, she said.

Short said she was “horrified” that a chief Government advisor appeared to be ignoring the evidence, in a review of how to fix New Zealand’s dropping rates of literacy.

Lobby group Lifting Literacy Aotearoa said it was concerned the report by Chief Education Scientific Advisor, Stuart McNaughton, failed to include research showing shortcomings in the Reading Recovery programme.

The group said about half of schools used the programme to support children struggling to learn to read under the balanced literacy approach – which included Ready to Read books, where children “guessed” some words by looking at pictures.

Chairperson Alice Wilson said Professor McNaughton was “out of step” with the “undeniable consensus” that systemic phonics was the approach most likely to work best for most children.

The group was increasingly concerned about McNaughton’s “conflict of interest”, in being a Trustee of the Marie Clay Literacy Trust, “whose role it is to support Reading Recovery”, Wilson said.

Massey University professors said McNaughton had a “responsibility to refer, independently and without bias”, to research that revealed “significant shortcomings in the extent to which this programme ‘recovers’ children.”

supplied Massey University literacy Professor James Chapman.

A critique of McNaughton's report by Massey University professors James Chapman and William Tunmer said Reading Recovery had “failed miserably”.

It listed 10 international and domestic studies omitted by McNaughton’s report.

Professor Chapman said the report’s proposal that phonics instruction be added to a multicomponent literacy programme, was a “disaster” as the multicomponent approach has failed thousands of readers in New Zealand for decades.

McNaughton described Reading Recovery as “moderately effective”, which threw into doubt the worth of investing $26m a year in it in New Zealand, Chapman said.

McNaughton said it was not surprising a number of children did not succeed in Reading Recovery, as the “health-related model” was designed to identify children who did not benefit from the programme.

He said the studies referred to in his report, were consistent with the research Chapman said he omitted.

He and Chapman were “on the same page” about the need for more systematic phonics training, he said.

“We need to be able to teach phonics in order that children are able to read for meaning.

“If we want to build more effective ways of teaching phonics, the way to do that is to make sure that you introduce that into the ways that we currently have to teach, so that teachers are better able to teach the phonics.”

Supplied/Stuff Professor Stuart McNaughton, Education Chief Science Advisor, denies he is ignoring research on shortcomings in the Reading Recovery programme used in most New Zealand schools.

The Ministry of Education said it had “complete confidence” in Professor McNaughton.

Acting Deputy Secretary Early Learning and Student Achievement, Pauline Cleaver, said his role as a Trustee of the Marie Clay Literacy Trust did not preclude him from evaluating evidence of what worked in supporting children learning to read.

”The Ministry of Education has always supported a range of approaches to teaching young children to read, including phonics (sounding out words), as well as comprehension and context.

“In line with this teachers in New Zealand use a range of teaching methods. What the Ministry does not support and has been consistent about is using phonics as the only approach.

“New Zealand's increasingly diverse population requires teachers to use a wide range of approaches and resources to meet each student's learning needs."