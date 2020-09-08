Schools issue warning to parents about graphic death on social media

Schools have warned parents to keep children offline for 24 hours and heavily supervise all social media interactions until the content is removed. (File photo)

Schools across the country are warning parents to keep their children off devices after a livestreamed video of an apparent suicide was shared on social media.

Trolls have reportedly been inserting the gruesome scene into with videos of puppies and kittens to lure children into watching it.

Invercargill's James Hargest College emailed parents on Tuesday to warn them about the graphic content on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. School counsellors have also been making each other aware of the video.

Parents were encouraged to delete TikTok – a platform for sharing short videos – off their young children’s devices because it did not have safety protection for the vulnerable.

The email advised parents to check with children if they had seen the footage as they would be extremely distressed.

A Southland mother, whose daughter attends James Hargest College’s junior campus, said she was horrified to think her daughter could have seen the footage if it had not been for the school’s prompt action.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff Netsafe chief executive Martin Cocker has fielded calls from schools across the country about the footage.

“I rang the school, and they told me the teachers put all the kids’ devices in a box this morning ... and they weren’t getting them back until the end of the day."

She appreciated the advice from the school to keep children off devices for 24 hours.

“I really want to delete [TikTok and Instagram] off her phone ... the kids are obsessed with it. It’s really hard.”

Netsafe chief executive Martin Cocker said he had fielded calls from schools across the country, as well as several organisations that worked with schools, about the content.

The livestream was created on an “off platform” site, then posted on various social media with links to the host site.

“We have had some success removing it from social media platforms but the content remains on the primary site. It is pretty difficult to keep kids from seeing any harmful content.”

Mental Health Foundation How to talk to young people who have seen self-inflicted death online.

He did not recommend cutting young people from devices, but rather monitoring younger children.

“Since the Christchurch terror attacks social media platforms have got better doing what we expect – to detect and remove content – but there is still stuff that gets through.”

A Christchurch school counsellor who dealt with students "damaged and traumatised" by the mosque shooter said more push-back was needed to prevent social media platforms publishing harmful content.

"We want Facebook to stop publishing this stuff and put some stops in place. It's not OK. Everyone else has to be held to standard except these companies.

"They get away with it without any repercussions. People see these things and can't unsee them."

Research had linked smartphones and social media with depression and other mental health issues, he said.

Chief Censor David Shanks said he had contacted TikTok directly to ask what additional measures it had taken to stop the spread of the video.

"

We are seeing comments online about how young people have been deeply impacted by seeing this video."

A TikTok spokesperson said the clip was livestreamed on Facebook on Sunday night (US time) and was circulated on other platforms, including TikTok.



"Our systems have been automatically detecting and flagging these clips for violating our policies against content that displays, praises, glorifies, or promotes suicide. We are banning accounts that repeatedly try to upload clips, and we appreciate our community members who've reported content and warned others against watching, engaging, or sharing such videos on any platform out of respect for the person and their family."

Facebook said in a statement it had removed the original video on the day it was streamed and had used automation technology to remove copies and uploads since that time.

WHERE TO GET HELP: