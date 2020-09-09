Victoria University staff prepped for job losses as $33.5 million loss is forecast in 2021

Staff at Wellington’s largest University have been warned to prepare for job losses as the university enters a dire financial situation.

Staff at Wellington's largest university are being prepped for job losses as it tries to combat a multi-million dollar deficit, but the union has vowed to fight for every job.

Staff at Victoria University received an email from the Chancellor Neil Paviour-Smith on Wednesday evening, which Stuff has seen, warning that if “addition measures” were not taken, the university was expecting a $33.5 million loss in 2021. That was in addition to a $19 million forecasted deficit for 2020.

“We are therefore facing the difficult reality that the present circumstances will not be temporary and that this will result in the need for a further reduction in costs including the size of the university’s workforce.”

The email said the university council had asked Vice-Chancellor Grant Guilford to start work considering options to cut costs, with an aim to reduce the core university loss in 2021 down to $5 million.

READ MORE:

* Victoria University scraps 'power-grab' restructure after staff and student backlash

* Victoria staff up in arms over controversial plan to restructure university

* AUT academic suspended pending investigation

* Claims against second senior AUT academic



“Measures that reduce costs and which do not relate to jobs can be progressed immediately.”

Any decisions would be on the assumption of international students not being allowed back into the country, and no more government support for tertiary institutes. The decision would be revisited if the situation changed.

The council expected all reasonable “endeavours” to be made to protect jobs and livelihoods.

“The university will take all reasonable and practicable steps to mitigate against any reduction to the university’s reputation, including our international rankings, and harm to any of the university’s core strategic pillars.

The council had also requested the vice-chancellor continue to press the Government to make arrangements to bring international students back to Wellington in 2021, and for more financial support.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Vice Chancellor Grant Guilford said he would work to avoid job losses, but it was looking increasing likely.

Guilford told Stuff he would try to avoid job losses, but it was unlikely the institution would be able to make up the massive shortfall without some losses.

He said work to increase revenue from both domestic and international students was already underway, and other cost saving measures would be considered before cutting jobs.

He acknowledged it was not news staff wanted to hear, and nor was it something he had wanted to deliver.

Tertiary Education Union Branch co-president Dougal McNeill told Stuff it was hugely disappointing the university was contemplating job losses.

“It is going to do significant damage to Victoria’s reputation, and its capacity to serve students and community, at a time when we are going to have increased domestic need.”

David White/Stuff Dougal McNeill promised the union would fight for every job.

While there was no number on how many jobs were on the line, McNeill said in order to save the millions of dollars mentioned in the email, it would involve significant job loss across the board.

“We’re not talking here about some minor tinkering but deep, damaging cuts to the institution.

“We are deeply disturbed by this message.”

Staff were angry at the announcement, McNeill said. Staff had shown great loyalty to the university over the Covid-19 crisis, he said, and the announcement had left members “prepared to fight.”

Paviour-Smith told Stuff the simplest way to mitigate job loss was for a change of policy around international students and government funding for universities, which was largely out of their hands.

He wanted to reiterate no decision had been made, but the university had wanted to be open with staff about the situation the institution was in.