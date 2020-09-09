Children's organisations ask voters to tick for their kids in election 2020

Four leading children’s organisations are calling for voters to vote for their kids.

Leading children’s organisations in New Zealand are calling for voters to make their tick work for those who do not have their own voice this election.

Five to Thrive is a joint initiative between four leading children’s organisations, calling for the needs of New Zealand’s youngest citizens to be put at the top of the political agenda for Election 2020.

Launched by Barnardos, Te Kahui Mana Ririki, Whānau Āwhina Plunket and Save the Children New Zealand, it sets out five focus areas where urgent change is needed, and calls on the voting public to support calls for progress to be made.

The five focus areas are; realising the potential of whānau Māori and reducing inequities; investing in children’s early years; an affordable and healthy home for every child; lifting children and their families out of poverty; and mental health support for every child and new parent that needs it.

MORNING REPORT/RNZ Children will miss out on specialised medical services they were to get for the first time in Canterbury and the District Health Board's health funding woes are to blame.

READ MORE:

* Oranga Tamariki 'beyond repair' Waitangi Tribunal hears

* State removal of Māori children is a wound that won’t heal, but there's a way forward

* Coronavirus: More than 200,000 children may face hardship, children's commissioner says

* Oranga Tamariki review: 'Treatment of Māori women has been inhumane'



Save the Children Chief Executive Heidi Coetzee said much of the current political discussion is around the economy, business support and debt in the face of Covid-19.

“Five to Thrive offers a platform to focus on the biggest issues facing Aotearoa’s tamariki who cannot yet vote, but who are directly impacted by the political decisions made now and into the future.”

”We’re asking Kiwi voters to make their tick work for children.

Chief executive of Te Kahui Mana Ririki, Dee Ann Wolferstan, said the key focus for Māori was on realising the potential of whānau, and listening carefully to the aspirations of all Māori tamariki and rangatahi.

“We want to ensure that there are eyes on our tamariki. That is a key focus for Māori, keeping our tamariki safe and our whānau safe.”

Plunket chief executive Amanda Malu said the health system failed to deliver equitable outcomes for all children.

“We know that in the first 1000 days of a child’s life we can make the difference of a lifetime.

“We want to see our political leaders endorse the pathways set out in 2019 Hauora report and the alternative view of the Health and Disability Review final report to deliver better outcomes for Māori, and ensure that all of our precious tamariki have the best start in life.”

Barnardos Chief Executive Mike Munnelly said the five areas they were asking people to focus on were above party politics.

”The children and whānau we work with tell us the challenges they and many others face can be eased by all households having enough money to cover the basics and a bit more for tamariki, and being able to get good mental health support when it is needed.”

He said the coalition Government had laid good foundations for change, but every party needed to take action to build on those foundations.