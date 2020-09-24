Teacher struck off after bringing magic mushrooms to Motueka school

Motueka High School teacher aide Warwick Stubbs lost his teacher’s registration after bringing a jar of magic mushrooms on to school grounds in 2018. (File photo)

A Nelson teacher who brought magic mushrooms on to school grounds showed a “lack of insight” into the potential effects of his behaviour, a tribunal found.

Warwick Frank Stubbs was stripped of his teacher’s registration following a hearing of the New Zealand Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal in March. Its decision was released this week.

The incident happened on June 15, 2018, when Stubbs was working as a teacher aide at Motueka High School.

Previously employed in the music departments at Darfield High School, Otaki College, Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate and Gisborne Girls' High School, Stubbs had initially been employed by Motueka High School as an itinerant guitar teacher for 2.5 hours per week.

According to the agreed summary of facts, on June 15 a student at the school found an expensive guitar and amp stashed in a cupboard in the school music storage room.

The student told one of the other music teachers, who after investigating the guitar case found a glass container which contained magic mushrooms – a class A controlled drug.

Security footage from the school showed Stubbs had placed the guitar in the cupboard.

In further conversations with school administration, Stubbs said he had possessed the magic mushrooms since 2013.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Warwick Stubbs was initially hired at Motueka High School as an itinerant guitar teacher.

Stubbs said that while he had no interest in using the mushrooms, he had never got around to throwing them out and forgot where they were.

The reason he had been storing his valuables at the school was because he was living in his car after falling out with his flatmate, he said.

While he acknowledged bringing the drugs into the school was a “massive mistake”, he did not consider that he had done anything morally wrong and that it was not necessary for him to lose his job.

Following an employment investigation, Stubbs was dismissed by Motueka High School, with the Complaints Assessment Committee (CAC) bringing the matter before the Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal in 2019.

Stubbs failed to appear at either the hearing or the pre-hearing conferences, as he was living in a van with no address and phone number “and will be continually on the road for the foreseeable future”.

In their submissions to the tribunal, the CAC sought the cancellation of Stubbs’ registration as his conduct reflected adversely on his fitness to be a teacher and could bring the teaching profession into disrepute.

The tribunal agreed with the CAC, saying in its ruling its biggest problem was Stubbs’ “lack of insight into his behaviour”. He had also lacked genuine reflection or remorse.

“The respondent’s minimal engagement in the tribunal process is not helpful.

“Whilst the respondent acknowledges the potential harm to students should any have tried the magic mushrooms, the fact he was in possession of an illegal drug in the first instance appears to be of lesser concern to him.

“He told the principal when the matter was being investigated that he had not done anything morally wrong and as an adult if he chose to try drugs, then that was his choice.”

Stubbs was also ordered to pay 40 per cent of the costs of the tribunal, which amounted to $1145.

In an email to the tribunal, Stubbs said it was Motueka High School principal John Prestidge, not himself, who was responsible for the CAC taking action and that he was “not ever going to pay [the tribunal] one single cent”.

Following this exchange, the tribunal made an order for Stubbs to pay 50 per cent of the costs “given the respondent’s lack of engagement with the process and his complete failure to accept it was his own behaviour that initiated [the proceedings]”.