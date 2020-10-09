The dark side of university: 28 per cent of students experience sexual assault, Otago study finds

A new study from Otago University has found high rates of sexual violence on campus (file photo).

A study of students at Otago University has found 28 per cent experienced sexual violence, with 15 per cent reporting experiences of rape.

The study, of 1540 students, found one third did not tell anyone about their experience, and another third only told one close person.

Those working in the sector say the numbers are not surprising, with the results similar to other New Zealand and international studies.

Otago University’s Te Whare Tāwharau academic director Melanie Beres said the research aimed to establish a “clearer picture of experiences of sexual violence among students”, to provide a baseline for further study.

“Sexual violence is not a problem unique to universities,” she said. “We need broader societal level change, in order to really solve the problem.”

Chief executive of Wellington based RespectED (formerly the Sexual Abuse Prevention Network) Fiona McNamara was not surprised by the results of the study. Previous research had shown high rates of sexual violence in tertiary institutions.

Better education, and clear expectations and consequences, were needed to see rates of sexual violence at New Zealand universities drop, she said.

Canterbury’s district adult sexual assault co-ordinator, Detective senior sergeant Nicola Reeves, said people had their own reasons why they didn’t come forward.

Otago University's study of 1500 students found 28 per cent had experienced sexual violence and 15 per cent had been raped.

“Nationwide, one in four women will be subject to a sexual assault at least once in their life,” she said.

“I think there's a reticence to report because (people) potentially want to deal with things themselves.”

Students also may not want to involve family or friends.

All of New Zealand’s universities have policies on dealing with sexual violence.

The University of Canterbury operates safety awareness campaigns throughout the year as well as a webpage dedicated to Sexual Harassment & Sexual Assault.

“Students are also provided with a ‘Know the Code’ pamphlet and a ‘Look after you’ guide,” a UC spokeswoman said.

Victoria University takes a survivor-led approach, and students and staff have a number of options if they want to report sexually harmful behaviour.

“The University has a dedicated team–the Student Interest and Conflict Resolution team–who are a central point for students to receive advice and support about the pathways for reporting sexually harmful behaviour,” a spokesperson said.

At Lincoln University, students attend a two-hour programme on relationships, consent and preventing harmful behaviour.

Massey University had recently implemented changes to improve its response for people who experience sexual harm, and was drafting a policy related to harmful sexual behaviours, a spokesperson said.

The University of Waikato runs a consent education programme in its halls of residence, a spokesperson said, and was introducing a new programme on rape reduction.

AUT runs a course covering areas of sexual consent and is implementing a programme to help staff respond to student disclosures of sexual violence.

Auckland University has been working with an external expert, to improve prevention, and response, to harmful sexual behaviour.

“We are currently in the final stages of developing a whole of campus Action Plan to prevent and respond to harmful sexual behaviour that builds on the processes and services already in place,” a spokesperson said.

A spokeswoman for Canterbury sexual assault support service Aviva said incidents could go unreported because victims feared not being believed, or because they felt ashamed or embarrassed.

“A huge issue is minimisation – people often say, ‘it’s not bad enough to report’.”

Inappropriate sexualised behaviour had been normalised, she said.

“People still believe rape myths, such as ‘they were asking for it’, ‘they were flirting’, or ‘they were drunk’.

“This is still pervasive in society. While on the surface we say we don’t think like this anymore, it’s still very ingrained in our collective psyche.”

A student’s story

One former student says her first foray into adulthood started like many others. She wanted to make a difference, so she enrolled in university and moved away from home. But her world came crashing down in her first year away.

The woman, who Stuff has chosen not to name, said her first experience with sexual violence was during a night out.

When she and a friend went home with a group of young men one followed her into the bathroom and attempted to kiss her. Uncomfortable, she asked her friend to go home. But the man tagged along.

She felt “dodgy energy” from the man so, after going to bed, she left her door unlocked, so her friend could come and get her if she needed.

Later, someone got into her bed. The naked man tried to have sex with her, while she drifted in and out of consciousness.

She got up and went looking for her friend but found her door locked. She went back to her bedroom, told the man she had an early morning lecture and that he had to leave.

The woman did not talk to anyone about the incident for three years. When she did, she found talking validated her experience.

“As soon as you tell somebody, especially girls, chances are they will have something, at some age and some level of f....., that they can tell you right back.”

Her experience had had a long-term impact. She could be triggered in unexpected situations, struggled to handle conflict and was scared at the thought of dating.

She believes New Zealand’s universities need better pastoral care, support and education, so others don’t go through what she did.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines. Victim Support 0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz. The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse. Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only)

0800 733 843 (females only) Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only)

Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

