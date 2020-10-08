Lincoln Uni making job cuts after losing foreign students to Covid-19 travel ban

Lincoln University has the highest proportion of international students of any New Zealand university.

Canterbury’s Lincoln University – heavily reliant on international students – has announced redundancies in the wake of the Covid-19 travel ban.

It is aiming to reduce staff numbers by 5 per cent in 2021, to “budget to a maximum loss of $3.5M or less”.

Lincoln employs about 650 academic and administrative staff, but it is not yet known in what areas the job losses will be made.

The university, which specialises in the study of agriculture, horticulture and life sciences, will initially ask staff to take voluntary redundancy.

Employees were told by acting vice-chancellor professor Bruce McKenzie “in a live face-to-face session”.

Lincoln has the highest percentage of overseas students of any New Zealand university.

In 2019, international students made up 48 per cent of its 3305 enrolments – up 5 per cent on 2018’s intake.

According to Lincoln University’s annual report, China was the “major source market” while there was “strong growth” from India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY/Supplied Professor Bruce McKenzie, acting vice-chancellor of Lincoln University, informed staff of the cuts this week.

International students can pay as much as four times more than domestic students.

For example, the Bachelor of Agricultural Science costs $7200 a year for a New Zealander and $31,000 for an international student.

A Lincoln spokeswoman said overseas students might not be allowed to enter for at least another six months.

“All indications point towards New Zealand borders only reopening to international students towards the middle of 2021,” she said.

With the expectation of reduced international student numbers, the university has forecast a significant decline in revenue for 2021, the spokeswoman said.

The focus would be on ensuring learning, teaching and research remain the least impacted areas, she said.

In April, Lincoln asked staff to take a voluntary 5 per cent pay cut for six months to help counter the impact of Covid-19.

The international student sector – across schools and tertiary institutions – is worth almost $5 billion a year, making it New Zealand’s fifth largest source of export revenue.

Sandra Grey, Tertiary Education Union national secretary, said the sector “looks like it’s about to collapse” because of the over reliance on international students, and a more sustainable model is needed.

“International students should not be cash cows for New Zealand tertiary sector,” she said.

“It’s an amazingly high-risk model. International students should be nice-to-have, not crucial. It’s shocking that we've gone the other way round.”

University of Canterbury (UC) has not made any job cuts, but staff have been told they can seek voluntary redundancy before the end of the month.

“As is always the case, we continue to be open to approaches from staff who would like to explore the opportunity to take voluntary redundancy and early retirement,” staff were told in a statement.

UC staff are required to have leave plans for 2021 in place by 31 January, which results in a zero balance leave entitlement.