University of Otago vice-chancellor moving to Australia for potential $1m+ job

Professor Harlene Hayne announced on Thursday she would be leaving for Curtin University in Perth in April after completing her second five-year term at Otago.

“This has been a wonderful job and saying goodbye to you all at Otago will be very hard for me. At the same time, I am looking forward to a new adventure at Curtin University,” she said in a University of Otago Facebook post.

“I will leave Dunedin, and the university, with a heart full of great memories of the students, staff, and alumni who have been such a huge part of my life here.”

According to the State Services Commission in 2018, Hayne was paid $644,000. In April, Hayne told Stuff she would donate 20 per cent of her pay to a special fund for struggling students.

Time Higher Education reported Curtin's current vice-chancellor, Deborah Terry, earned A$975,000 in 2018 (NZ$1.06 million).

Hayne said her most “cherished memories” at Otago would be of the students.

“Students always have been the lifeblood of the University of Otago, and they are the main reason that I get up and come to work every morning.

“I am particularly grateful to my own postgraduate students who have been a constant reminder of what a university is all about.”

Hayne became the university’s vice-chancellor in 2011, becoming the first woman to take on the role at Otago.

Chancellor Dr Royden Somerville QC said Hayne had been an outstanding leader and had ensured the university was well-positioned to confront the challenges of the 21st century.

“During her time leading the university, it has continued to excel in teaching, research, and community outreach and service.

Supplied University of Otago chancellor Dr Royden Somerville QC says Hayne has been an outstanding leader.

“Professor Hayne has been totally committed to maintaining the university’s well-deserved reputation as a leading public university with a rich heritage.”

He said Hayne had exhibited “great compassion” and “tireless dedication” to the wellbeing of the university community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Curtin’s chancellor, Dr Andrew Crane, said there was an extensive global search for the university’s new vice-chancellor, and the decision to appoint Hayne was unanimous.

“Professor Hayne has deep leadership experience, and this, combined with her visionary and values-based leadership style, has helped to build a strong, inclusive and student-focused culture at the University of Otago.

“This makes her an ideal appointment as Curtin’s next vice-chancellor and we know she will lead Curtin through these challenging times to grow our reputation as a leading global university.”

Hayne, originally from the United States, has been employed by the University of Otago since 1992.

Before becoming vice-chancellor, she was deputy vice-chancellor of research and enterprise and head of the psychology department.