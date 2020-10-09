Government buys land for new school at Richmond West

The site (green area beside the creek) in The Meadows development at Richmond West that has been bought by the Government for a new school.

The Government has bought a 3ha site for a new primary school at fast-growing Richmond West, near Nelson.

“We are one step closer to a new school in the area,” Minister of Education Chris Hipkins told Stuff.“This is an important milestone for families looking to move into the area and those who already live there.”

However, it would “take time” before any building started on the site, which was in The Meadows development.

That delay was “to ensure that we have had time to consult with the community and get the design right,” Hipkins said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Education Minister Chris Hipkins says the purchase of a site at Richmond West brings a new school one step closer.

“We will, however, continue to closely monitor the school-age population in the area, so we stay ahead of the curve.”

The school-age population in the Nelson region was growing, particularly at Richmond West on the Waimea Plains. More than 400 homes are due to be built in The Meadows, among more than 1200 new properties planned for the Richmond West Development Area as a whole.

“By 2028, an additional 320 primary, 130 intermediate and 390 secondary places are expected to be needed in the Waimea catchment,” Hipkins said. “By 2048, those numbers expected to more than double.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Labour candidate for Nelson Rachel Boyack, left, pictured last week with Labour leader Jacinda Ardern, says confirmation of the land purchase for a new school at Richmond West is great news.

Confirmation of the site purchase comes as community engagement is under way on the future of schooling in the area. That process, which is due to end on October 16, involves engagement on a range of options including the construction of a new school on a new site, changing some outlying schools, such as Brightwater, Hope and Wakefield from year 1-6 to year 1-8 schools, and relocating Ranzau School into new facilities at Richmond West.

Labour candidate for Nelson Rachel Boyack said the land purchase was great news.

“It gives some certainty to the Richmond community,” Boyack said, adding that she had been advocating for the sale to be finalised.

SUPPLIED/CANOPY-RICHMOND WEST DEVELOPMENT COMPANY A digital look at part of a planned 482-lot residential development called The Meadows at Richmond West, near Nelson. Video first published in September 2019.

However, while the purchase gave a “fairly clear signal” that the construction of a new school was a strong option, the community engagement was still important.

“We need the consultation process to ensure the right decisions are made,” Boyack said. “Consultation with all communities. Due diligence needs to take place.”

Hipkins said the site purchase at Richmond West was one of many around the country “to ensure growing communities have the space they need for schools”.