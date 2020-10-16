Students' achievements in sport and music recognised in disrupted year

Two top achievers at Marlborough Girls’ College have been recognised for their sports and arts achievements despite the chalenges of a Covid-19 disrupted year.

Marlborough Girls’ College year 13 Leonie Marshall was awarded the top sports achiever of the year, while year 13 Michelle Brown was awarded the top cultural achiever at a prizegiving last week.

Marshall said the award was unexpected.

“I just enjoy it, sports, just meeting people and the physical activity, that sort of thing. I play sport because I love it, so it was a bit of a surprise,” she said.

READ MORE:

* 'One person does make a difference': The 17-year-olds now eligible to vote

* Diverse talents celebrated at Marlborough colleges' cultural prizegivings

* NCEA reform a 'step in the wrong direction' - principal



Her two main sports were squash and horse riding, but she also played football for the school and had competed in athletics at the beginning of the year.

“It was quite hard because with this year, I have no idea what people had achieved, its just been such a random year, a lot of people have been selected for things or done things that you just don’t know about.”

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Leonie Marshall said she was lucky to attend some competitions this year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marshall said she had been lucky to attend a few sports events this year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think I’m lucky because I play so many sports I managed to at least fit in a few of them,” she said.

“Whereas other people were relying on their one main sport and if it got cancelled they just had nothing."

Marshall intended to stay in Blenheim next year and planned to continue playing squash and horse riding.

Brown said was surprised but happy to be selected for the cultural award.

She had a specific interest in music, particularly the piano and violin.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Brown plans to attend Otago University next year, studying towards a Bachelor of Arts and Science.

“It was kind of disappointing this year, because it was kind of our last opportunity to do things in school before we all head off to university and other things, so it was a bit disappointing because all of the things that we normally love doing have been cancelled,” Brown said.

“But I’ve managed to, I guess do, all of the things that have gone ahead, which is positive.”

Brown this year auditioned and was accepted for the New Zealand School of Music and the Otago University Violin Performance programmes.

“I’m going to go to Otago University and study a Bachelor of Arts and Science, majoring in classic performance on the violin and ecology,” she said.

“It kind of gives me the opportunity to study towards science but also keep up my violin study which is something that I’m really passionate about.”

In the meantime she was focusing on end-of-year exams and grade 8 theory exam.