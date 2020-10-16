Primary school principals looking to defect from union en masse

New Zealand Principals’ Federation president, Perry Rush, said there was dissatisfaction from principals over their union representation (file photo)

Primary school principals are looking to defect from their union en masse, but their current union has warned their voice could be watered down if they leave.

According to a survey of 850 principals by the New Zealand Principals’ Federation, 92 per cent wanted to leave NZEI Te Riu Roa, which represents all primary and early childhood educators, and form their own union.

NZPF president, Perry Rush, principal at Hastings Intermediate, said no final decision had been made, but given the convincing mandate, they were hoping come up with a plan after more talks in the next few weeks.

NZEI Te Riu Roa was a large organisation, of which principals only made up a small proportion, he said.

“I think the desire from members is to see the issues that principals confront in their working lives sufficiently represented.

“Clearly the membership are saying they have concerns about how they have been represented in the past.”

Any bespoke principals’ union would work alongside other education stakeholders, he said.

Something similar had happened previously when the Secondary Principals Association of New Zealand split from the Post Primary Teachers Association in 2008.

“And we know overtime despite that being a difficult process for them, that overtime the PPTA and secondary principals have been able to establish an effective working relationship.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Berhampore School principal Mark Potter was concerned by the proposal, saying there was power in unity (file photo)

Potter said there was dissatisfaction over Te Riu Roa’s handling of collective bargaining.

“I think there is real concern falling out of last year that the union did not support principals to the extent that principals anticipated.”

But other school leaders raised concerns about leaving NZEI.

Wellington's Berhampore School principal Mark Potter, who is also on the NZEI Te Riu Roa national executive, said principals had stronger voice within the union.

“We need a lot of unity to address the issues that principals are facing. We’ve got some significant work ahead of us.”

The survey represented less than 50 per cent of primary principals in the country, and Potter said those principals he had spoken did not want to separate.

“Without doubt, we are stronger together, not just principals together, but principals with our staff.”

David Unwin/Stuff NZEI Te Riu Roa president Liam Rutherford, agreed with Potter. He said there were real risks about having principals split into a smaller union (file photo)

NZEI Te Riu Roa president, Liam Rutherford, agreed with Potter.

“There is real risk of having our voices watered down by having our principals breaking off in separate groups.”

He said he had been inundated with calls and emails from principals concerned about the proposal.