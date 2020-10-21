Christchurch schools rebuild plan still years from completion

The redevelopment of Christchurch Girls’ High School is among the many school repair projects behind schedule.

Christchurch’s $1 billion education rebuild programme is years behind schedule, with work yet to start on at least 18 schools that should have already been completed.

In 2013, the Government announced 115 earthquake-damaged schools in greater Christchurch would be replaced or repaired over the following 10 years.

According to the original schedule, 95 schools were due to have been finished by the end of 2020 – but only 56 have been completed so far.

Among the delayed projects are the new site for Banks Avenue School, Burnside Primary’s rebuild and a major development at Cobham Intermediate – all of which were meant to have been completed in 2017.

READ MORE:

* Thousands of Christchurch students don't attend their local school

* Years of history 'totally gutted' after fire at Christchurch's Linwood College

* Christchurch Girls' High School's rebuild 'on hold' indefinitely



Work at Christchurch Girls’ High School should have finished by mid-2020, but was halted in April 2019.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF/Stuff The new shared site of Shirley Boys’ High School and Avonside Girls' high schools opened in May 2019.

Mike Lay, who was board chair at the school from 2013 to 2018, said there had been a “complete lack of transparency” and the Ministry of Education had “made decisions that defy common sense”.

“Schools live in fear of speaking out against the ministry, and the ministry count on that,” he said.

“They kept on saying we’re on time and on budget – that simply wasn’t true.”

Much of the required work at Christchurch Girls’ involves a four-storey block that houses classrooms, offices and a library.

Project management consultants RDT Pacific provided the ministry with three options for the building.

Rebuilding would cost $22.3 million, while repair work would cost between $27.6m and $34m. The ministry opted to repair the building.

“The ministry did not listen to our concerns and acted against consultants' advice, which has resulted in the waste of many millions of taxpayer dollars and many years of delays,” Lay said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Linwood College principal Dick Edmundson says work is progressing on the new site and should be completed in 2022.

Current chair Julian Bowden said the board was due to meet with the ministry next month.

In October 2016, a Treasury report said the rebuild was on schedule and all schools’ projects were on budget, with “some tenders even coming in under budget”.

However, in 2017 it was reported that only 10 per cent of the school repairs had been completed.

Linwood College’s $44m rebuild should have been finished by mid-2018.

Principal Dick Edmundson said he was pleased with the progress being made and expected it would be completed in 2022.

STUFF A Christchurch primary school wanted to use the gym left standing on a disused former school site nearby - but it has been wrecked by vandals. (First published September 24, 2020)

“We’re on to our temporary site, and we love being here. It’s a gorgeous site,” he said.

“Our rebuild is going fantastically for us, we feel very supported by our architects, the Ministry of Education and the project managers.”

The ministry’s original 10-year programme consisted of the construction of 13 new schools, the rebuild of 10 schools on existing sites, the major redevelopment of 34 schools, and the moderate development of 58 schools.

The announcement was made by then-Minister of Education Hekia Parata and was described as “the most comprehensive education infrastructure renewal programme ever undertaken” in New Zealand.

The ministry said the timeline was “challenging”, but it was determined the programme would be completed in the “shortest possible time frame”.

Of the incomplete projects:

21 are in construction, with 17 set to be completed in the next 12 months.

36 are in the planning and design stage.

two have yet to begin.

The 44 greater Christchurch state schools not included in the plan sustained either no earthquake damage or only minor damage.