Teacher censured after hitting his partner's mother on the head with a stereo

A teacher was censured – but is still able to teach – after assaulting his partner’s mother.

An early childhood teacher who gave his partner’s mother concussion when he threw a stereo at her has been censured by the Teaching Council.

Police were called to the incident in March 2019 after two paramedics found the man kicking and hitting their cars on an Auckland street.

Police found the man at home, where he had got into an argument with his partner’s mother. During the argument, the man threw a stereo at her, hitting her on the head behind her ear.

The blow left her head swollen and bruised. She was taken to hospital to be treated for concussion.

The man was arrested and charged with common assault. A finding published by the Teachers’ Disciplinary Tribunal this week noted he was “too intoxicated to make a statement”.

He had been drinking on the night of the assault and the finding said the paramedics locked themselves in the car while they called the police, “fearing for their safety”.

The teacher pleaded guilty to the charge and was granted a discharge without conviction and permanent name suppression on November 15, 2019. The maximum penalty for common assault is one year in prison.

The finding said the tribunal was satisfied the teacher’s actions amounted to serious misconduct and had “no difficulty” concluding they could bring the teaching profession into disrepute.

The tribunal acknowledged that conduct did not involve a student or happen on school grounds, but said the question was always whether a teacher’s actions reflected adversely on their fitness to be a teacher, wherever they happened.

The teacher proactively reported the criminal charge to the Teaching Council and told the head teachers at his centre about the offending.

The finding noted his conduct had been “exemplary” throughout the disciplinary process, co-operating “at all steps along the way”.

He also completed an anger management course and attended sessions at an addiction recovery service.

The tribunal took these factors into account when deciding a penalty. The teacher was censured and a condition was put on his practising certificate that for 18 months he must inform any employer of the tribunal’s decision. He was ordered to pay costs of $3435.