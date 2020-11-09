Poverty as much to blame as devices for childrens' language delay

Speech language therapist Catherine Campbell says the stress of poverty such as living in a car or motel room means parents aren't talking enough to their children leading to language development delays.

Catherine Campbell isn’t surprised by research showing some children are starting school with the language skills of toddlers.

Recruited into kindergartens four years ago, the speech language therapist has worked with hundreds of children struggling to talk and understand what people are saying.

“At times I have found the need in the community overwhelming,” Campbell, who is employed by the Nelson Tasman Kindergarten Association, said.

A two-year-old she met starting kindergarten in the region recently, had “no language” at all, she recalled.

Poverty and the housing crisis were as much to blame as screen time, Campbell said.

“I work with families who have lived in motel units, or the children have lived in a car for periods of time.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Kindergarten staff are calling for help to support growing numbers of children struggling to talk or understand speech. Poverty is a main driver, leaving parents stressed and without the time or energy to talk to their children enough, experts say.

“Or they are very transient and move to different kindergartens because that’s where the housing availability is in different parts of the region.

“When you’re not sure about where you're living, or where your next meal is coming from ... the very last thing they’ll be thinking about is ‘oh, I must sit down and do a puzzle with my child’.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Recruited to talk to kindergarten children struggling to communicate; speech language therapist Catherine Campbell says there is a growing need. Some parents aren't talking to their kids enough, because of stresses related to poverty.

Campbell’s role involved sitting alongside children while they were playing, and engaging in “quality, serve-and-return” conversations.

“I try to find their goldilocks zone ... where the language is not too low, or the language is not too high.”

Many were thrilled to have an adult sit down and play with them, she said.

“It’s very humbling as a clinician to think ‘wow, I can see you light up here’.”

Motueka’s Greenwood Kindergarten head teacher Sandie Burn said children's language difficulties had slowly crept up over her eight years in the role.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Parents are urged to talk, as well as read, to their children. More children are starting kindergarten and school behind in their oral language, hampering their ability to learn to read and write.

“We now have children that, at three and four, are really struggling to communicate.

“As teachers, we’re having to ask a thousand times what they want, to try to find out how to be able to help them.

“It's a huge barrier to their learning.”

The reasons were complex, including poverty, parents working and being “time poor” or exhausted.

Many children didn’t have grandparents or the extended family around them who had time to listen “when mum was busy”.

Local services that used to support parents, in particular Plunket, had gone, because funding had been eroded, Burn said.

Campbell's work had made a huge difference, she said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Sandie Burn, head teacher at Greenwood Kindergarten, Motueka, says more children are struggling to communicate their needs and desires, and a multi-pronged approach is needed to address the problem.

Not only supporting the children, Campbell – who recently won a nationwide award for her services from Christchurch-based Villa Maria College– helped teachers understand the right words to use.

Campbell said her position helped reduced barriers to accessing traditional services, with parents not needing to go to a clinic or hospital.

She was only aware of a couple of other kindergarten associations in New Zealand with a speech language therapist.

While the Ministry of Education employed therapists, they saw school-aged children too, Campbell said.

Offering help to school children struggling with language was more of an “ambulance at the bottom of the cliff”, as children needed a good language comprehension to learn to read and write.

Babies and young children needed to be talked to and interacted with to develop language, Campbell said.

Screen time was “a reality of the world that we live in” and parents could use it as an exchange for conversation, Campbell said.

“It’s not that inherently the TV or a screen is bad. It’s just that when it replaces adult conversation and interaction with a child.”

Parents could ask children to talk them through what they were watching or doing on a device.

“We need to tune into them and see what they're interested in.”