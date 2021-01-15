Teen on the verge of school expulsion now getting results he never thought possible

At-risk students in Otago are finding success outside of the mainstream school system.

Francis Scott went through school thinking he was a failure and on the verge of being expelled.

The Cromwell College student was convinced that even if he wasn't forced to leave school, he would leave when he turned 16.

But his 16th birthday has come and gone, and the once struggling youngster is not only still in school but is going back this year.

Francis is part of a collaborative community education initiative for at-risk youths called the Central Otago Youth Employability Programme (COYEP).

READ MORE:

* Diversity in STEM: the push to get young girls into science, and keep them there

* Green School should be celebrated and supported

* Coronavirus: Chilean student stranded in Central Otago finally gets flight home



The programme, which was piloted in Cromwell and Alexandra between 2017 and 2019, has been so successful it will be integrated into schools in Queenstown and Wānaka in 2021.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Paula Thompson says she is “super proud” of her son Francis Scott, who is achieving school results he never thought possible.

Francis said the programme had been life-changing, and that he was not just achieving results he never thought possible, he was enjoying it.

“School never worked out for me ... I haven’t ever had a year without getting in trouble, having some big drama happen,” he said.

“This year was pretty bad. I was on the verge of being kicked out, and we fought and got me back into school, so I could do this programme.”

With one-on-one literacy and numeracy help, he achieved NCEA level one and was on track to complete a level 3 bike mechanics course through Otago Polytechnic.

He also attended mainstream classes at the college and was completing 190 hours of work experience at a bike shop as part of his study.

“All the teachers were like, ‘you need to start trying harder in classes or you are never going to get through NCEA, you are going to be a drop-out’. I was convinced ... I might as well drop out.

“I’ve always felt quite alone in the school system and not had that support to help me get through stuff.

“But through a different system with COYEP I have ended up getting so many things I didn’t think I would ever achieve.”

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Cromwell student Francis Scott, 16, is on track to achieving his NCEA level 1 and completing a level 3 bike mechanics course through the Otago Polytechnic, as well as doing work experience at a bike shop in Wanaka.

Francis’ mother, Paula Thompson, said the family had been through a “rough ride” but her son was now getting the support he needed.

“Francis has gone from nothing working out, getting kicked out of school and classes to something really positive – teachers have respect for him now, he’s doing good, he is passing.”

Relationships at home have also improved with his academic success, she said.

“As a mum you love your kids so fiercely and you see them getting kicked out of school it breaks your heart. To see him do this well is just really amazing. I’m super proud.”

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Central Otago Youth Employability Programme co-ordinator Jenna Faulkner says the scheme helps disengaged students get back into education.

COYEP co-ordinator Jenna Faulkner, a former PE and health teacher, said the programme started because too many Otago students – 54 in 2015 alone – were leaving school before they turned 16 and without achieving NCEA level 1.

The programme focused on students in years 9 to 11 who were starting to show signs of disengaging with school.

The courses were designed to reflect their needs and aspirations.

“For some that meant time in mainstream classes with work experiences, for others it meant completing the Open Polytech [and now Otago Polytech] literacy and numeracy foundation courses with work experiences and for others, Trades Academy courses were completed.”

The student did not have to be in school five days a week; “not all learning has to be done within those four walls”, Faulkner said.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Oscar Reihana, 16, and Phil Burgess of Campbell and Gaston Motors in Cromwell, where Oscar is doing work experience as part of the Central Otago Youth Employability Programme.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to see kids who probably would have fallen out of the school system are now tasting that success in their chosen industries.

“They are coming to school, they have refocused, are energised, motivated.”

There are only 20 spots in the programme, so the bar for eligibility is set high – students have to have a 96 per cent attendance rate at school, have good time management and be motivated.

“The goal is to get in early. They are pupils who are starting to show signs of disengagement and are just not enjoying school. If we don’t get them early, they might drop out,” Faulkner said.

The programme is funded by the schools involved, with support from Otago Polytechnic and the Central Lakes Trust.

Central Lakes Trust chief executive Susan Findlay said the trust had contributed about $150,000 and in November approved another $30,000 to expand it into Wakatipu High School and Mt Aspiring College this year.

“We can see the benefit it gives to not only these students but to the community as a whole, with valuable, engaged employees and community members.”

Otago Polytechnic Central Campus manager Kelly Gay said it had adopted the programme into its Trade Academy space, which would help it secure sustainable funding and allow it to increase the number of places available.