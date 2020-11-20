Demand for nursing courses surges in Southland

Nursing is becoming a sought after career in New Zealand.

Nursing is becoming a sought after profession with record number of students applying to study in Southland.

But the Southern Institute of Technology can only allow a certain number of students on its nursing courses as the Southern District Health Board caps numbers.

As of November 6 there were 228 first year Bachelor of Nursing applications compared to 162 for the same time last year.

During an SIT board meeting on Wednesday, SIT board chairwoman Alison Broad​ asked if it was able to extend the capacity for its nursing courses.

Acting chief executive Maree Howden said it was capped by the Southern District Health Board which it already operated close to capacity.

Broad asked if there were health-related courses they could direct students to who might not be able to make it into the nursing course.

Nursing was very prescribed which meant the courses wouldn’t necessarily feed into nursing if students wanted to at a later date, Whitaker said.

Board member Darren Rewi​ questioned why it would be capped if there was a nursing shortage?

After the meeting, Howden said capacity limits were on generally on a required basis so varied year to year.

Generally there are 280 to 290 full time equivalent students in its Bachelor of Nursing programme across three years, Howden said.

Southern District Health Board chief nursing and midwifery officer Jane Wilson​ said the DHB would increase its capacity in areas where it was appriate which it had been doing on a yearly basis.

The DHB’s capacity was negotiated annually with SIT and was dependent on student numbers at each year level matched with appropriate placements to meet students learning requirements, Wilson said.

Limits on student numbers from the Southern DHB’s perspective relates to providing the right amount of support and supervision from a registered nurse to provide safe patient care, she said.

New Zealand Nursing Council registrant quality director Dr Annette Huntington​ said the council set the number of hours all nursing students must complete over their three-year programme of study which was 1100 hours.

The number of hours was determined 10 years ago to make sure students were competent in full range of services from mental health to aged care, Huntington said.

The New Zealand Nursing Council was currently reviewing its educational standards.

In the past 10 years since it was reviewed, there had been a lot of changes such as the reforms to vocational education, education providers focused on more online delivery along with new demands in healthcare, she said.

Huntington noticed there had been a growing interest in studying nursing nationwide and from her opinion believes the added attention the profession had received in the media during the Covid-19 pandemic had highlighted it as a positive career choice.