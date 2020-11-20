Government announces funding boost for South Island schools with skyrocketing rolls

Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced new spending on construction projects for South Island schools.

A new primary school for Canterbury’s Rolleston takes up the lion’s share of $32 million of South Island building projects announced by Education Minister Chris Hipkins.

Hipkins has announced unveiled major school building projects across the South Island during a visit to Waimea College in Nelson today.

It's part of the Government's latest investment of $164 million to build new classrooms and upgrade schools around the country.

“Investments like this gives the construction industry certainty of the pipeline of work ahead, and supports local businesses and trades people,” Hipkins said.

“Of the $32 million announced today, $20 million will be for a brand new primary school in Rolleston East.

“More and more families are choosing to move to Rolleston post the earthquakes. It's one of the fastest growing areas in the country.”

Since 2010, four new primary schools and a secondary school have been established to support growing demand in the Selwyn area.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Lemonwood Grove School in Rolleston gets funding for short term classrooms.

Five million dollars will also be used to fund short term classrooms at schools in the South Island facing severe pressure from rapid roll growth.

This will include St Albans School, Cashmere High School, West Rolleston Primary School and Lemonwood Grove School in Canterbury, as well as Nayland College and Tasman School in the Tasman region, and Alexandra School and Hawea Flat School in Otago.

The other seven million will deliver permanent roll growth classrooms at Waimea College, St Martins School, Prebbleton School and Grant Braes School, to “ensure that schools have the space they need”.

“Families rightly expect their children to be able to learn in warm, dry and comfortable classrooms, and we are working hard to make that happen as a major contributor to New Zealand being the best country in the world to bring up a child,” he said.

Hipkins made the announcement at Waimea College in Richmond, near Nelson. Waimea College is the biggest school in the top of the South Island and growing with a roll of more than 1600. A new two-storey teaching block opened on the school campus in July, comprising nine classrooms and a breakout area.

The new classrooms had been in the pipeline since June 2017, when the then National government announced a $4m cash injection to build eight at the school to meet growth in student numbers.

Frustrations boiled over in 2018, when a 13-classroom deficit meant students were taught in places such as the staff room, and temporary classrooms were erected.

Construction was now under way of an eight-classroom block at the school.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Waimea College principal Scott Haines says the new classrooms are "world class" facilities. Video first published in July 2020.

In July, principal Scott Haines said the school board had undertaken a “multi-stage” development plan for Waimea College that would cater for a roll of 2000, although no current modelling forecast that number.

News of the new Government investment comes after Hipkins announced in October that a 3ha site had been bought for a new primary school at fast-growing Richmond West.

“We are one step closer to a new school in the area,” Hipkins said at the time. “This is an important milestone for families looking to move into the area and those who already live there.”

However, it would “take time” before any building started on the site “to ensure that we have had time to consult with the community and get the design right,” Hipkins said.