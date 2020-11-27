Covid-19: Ōtorohanga College feeding an increasing number of students as coronavirus impact continues

Ōtorohanga College had to dip into its own funds yet Kidscan is now supporting the students who are facing tough times due to Covid-19.

A high school that caters to one of New Zealand’s top tourists destinations has had to feed an increasing number of students as the impact of Covid-19 continues.

Ōtorohanga College has always had a “small but significant” number of students they were helping, but since the lockdown and border closures that number has grown, principal Traci Liddall told Stuff.

“Covid shutting down Waitomo and the tourism industry in this area has made those numbers greater than it’s ever been before.

supplied Waitomo Caves has been hit hard by the tourism downturn.

“People have lost jobs or had their hours reduced ... one student is now working 25-30 hours a week and coming to school, too.”

Students having to work to support their families was not uncommon in the school now, with several students juggling work with their schooling.

The school was working with these students to make sure they could still get an education and didn't feel like they have to leave, Liddall said.

”We have negotiated plans and processes, so we can fit their education around their need to work to help support their families.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Principal Traci Liddall’s school has dipped into its own budget this year to feed students.

Through working with students they had managed to buck the trend of losing students early to the workforce because school felt like a safe place.

“Some of that is we have done whatever we can to support them to continue their education as well as work.

“It’s something we have been conscious of ... it’s become a necessity.

“[Students’] education is everything, and we will do whatever it takes to support that."

Initially they were feeding students out of the school budget and from a generous donation they received from someone in the community to provide hot lunches.

Now support of KidsCan is expected to help students feel comfortable accepting the food and eating more.

“Even when we were doing the hot food at morning tea students felt almost a bit whakamā [ashamed].

“They wouldn't take a lot, they would take a little in case there were others that needed it, or we would run out.

“Now they feel more confident taking what they need.”

Ōtorohanga Mayor Max Baxter said he expected it to get worse in the New Year as senior students hunted for jobs.

“A lot of them [used to] go to the caves and work there because that’s where whānau are ... and a lot of those jobs are missing.”

The Mayoral Taskforce for Jobs supported by the Ministry of Social Development has been set up, and Baxter said this was aimed at getting young people into employment in the community.

“We have domestic tourism for a long time to come, but we don’t have international for the foreseeable future.

“The reality is things have changed in Waitomo.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff KidsCan’s support, Lidall says, is making a real difference.

He said they wanted to make sure what was in Waitomo was protected and would be there when the borders opened, but people had to look for other jobs until that happened.

“The people who can’t get jobs around here, why would they not go to the Hawke’s Bay and pick [fruit]?.”

Since March KidsCan has extended its support to 27 schools, which meant they were now helping more than 800 schools across New Zealand.

“Covid-19 continues to hit already vulnerable communities hard,” KidsCan’s chief executive officer Julie Chapman said.

Children suffering stomach cramps from hunger, boys in their dad’s hand-me-down shoes held together with masking tape, and a rise in anxiety amongst many students were stories they had heard.

“Schools are telling us that some students are juggling their school work with jobs to support their families. Others are increasingly disengaged from both hunger and anxiety.”

She said some teachers had told them children were in survival mode, meaning education had become “a luxury”.

It meant low decile schools were doing much more than teaching, as teachers went above and beyond to support students and their families through the Covid-19 fallout, she said.

“Teachers have been baking, making sandwiches and even stews using their own money.

“Principals are op shopping for clothes. One school held a mufti day to fundraise for breakfast food,” Chapman said.

“This is a heavy burden for schools to carry, and we’re pleased to be able to lift some of that from them.”

KidsCan is feeding 40,000 children a day - 10,000 more than in 2019 - sending 1160 tonnes of food from its warehouse this year.

It has doubled the amount of hot lunches provided to school children to more than 1.2 million servings - fuelling children who may not receive a hot meal at home.

“Their parents are doing their best, but with job losses and income cuts on top of high rent and food prices there are days when the food runs out.

“We need to be doing all we can to support these families. We know 2021 isn’t going to be easier on them,” Chapman said.