Christchurch schools rebuild plan 'still on track', despite delays at 18 schools

Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced the 41 schools receiving funding for projects that will reduce emissions and save schools money, and also spoke about delays to Christchurch's schools rebuild programme.

Christchurch’s schools rebuild project will be completed on schedule – despite the extensive delays, the minister of education says.

Chris Hipkins said the $1.3 billion project to rebuild or redevelop 115 earthquake-damaged schools will meet its 10-year target, although there might be “a little bit of movement at the edges”.

At least 18 school developments that should have been completed by now have yet to be started, but the minister says the overall the project “is on track”.

Among those delayed is Redwood Primary School, which should have been refurbished three years ago.

Work has yet to begin and principal John Stackhouse said they could not access maintenance money while they waited for the repairs, leaving the school with rotting walls and broken heat pumps.

Hipkins said schools could work with the Ministry of Education to rectify problems, “particularly where they create a health and safety risk”.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Redwood School principal John Stackhouse says refurbishment delays mean they cannot access maintenance money, leading to rotting walls and broken heat pumps.

When asked if he felt the rebuild process was being effectively managed, Hipkins said: “We have always been looking for how we can improve.”

“If you go back to day one, could there have been things that could have been done better? Yes, there are, but we have been improving as we've been going along.”

Stackhouse said the construction of flagship schools – such as Redcliffs, Waitakiri and Marshland – “sucked up all of the funding” from the budget, delaying the redevelopment of other schools.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Chris Hipkins and Duncan Webb met with pupils at Ladbrooks School in Halswell, Christchurch, on Friday.

Asked if that was the case, Hipkins said: “It's one of the reasons why we have increased the overall budget, because we know there has been cost escalation.”

“A school entering the rebuild programme now is going to have a bigger bill, than a school that was in seven years ago, because costs have escalated in that time.”

Hipkins was in Christchurch on Friday to unveil the latest round of the Sustainability Contestable Fund.

The minister and Christchurch Central MP Duncan Webb visited Ladbrooks School in Halswell, which has installed a new LED Lighting system, new low-flow tap fittings and a new heat pump system, as part of the green initiative.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Webb and Hipkins tour Ladbrooks School’s new teaching space, which is under construction.

They were given a tour by pupils and shown the school’s new open-plan teaching space, which is under construction and set to open in time for the new term in January.

Early in the day, Hipkins revealed further details for the new $20 million primary school in Rolleston, on the outskirts of Christchurch.

The cash is part of a $32m package for South Island schools, which will include the development of two new classrooms St Albans School and West Rolleston Primary School, four at Lemonwood Grove School in Rolleston, and eight at Cashmere High School.