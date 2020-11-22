Victory for bullied kindergarten teacher after more than five years

Christchurch preschool teacher Jane Barnes left the profession after 23 years after being bullied at work.

Five-and-half-years after she reported being bullied by her boss, a Christchurch preschool teacher will receive more than $100,000 in disregarded sick leave.

Jane Barnes worked at Kidsfirst Kindergartens MacFarlane Park in Shirley for 23 years, but a new manager joined in 2014 and their working relationship deteriorated.

Barnes initially brushed aside negative comments made towards her, but they became “more personal, more aggressive and more threatening,” she told an Employment Court hearing in August.

In April 2015 her doctor diagnosed her with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which resulted in anxiety, sleeplessness and occasional panic attacks.

She took sick leave and did not return to the school. In April 2018 her contract was terminated by reason of medical incapacity.

Barnes took her case to the Employment Relations Authority in April 2019 and it was found there was evidence of a link between the diagnosis of PTSD, the bullying allegations and the “subsequent unjustified actions” of her employer, Canterbury Westland Kindergarten Association, in dealing with the complaint.

The two-day hearing concluded that Barnes had been “unjustifiably disadvantaged”, and she was awarded $30,000 compensation.

She pursued the matter further and her case was heard by chief judge Christina Inglis at Christchurch District Court in August.

Barnes’ advocate Allan Halse, of CultureSafe NZ, argued she was entitled to two years’ disregarded sick leave.

However, Karyn Willetts, human resources manager at Canterbury Westland Kindergarten Association, told the court Barnes met the test for a grant of disregarded sick leave but only for a three-month period.

The findings, released this week, concluded Barnes was entitled to two years’ disregarded sick leave.

Based on Barnes’ salary at the time, she is expected to receive around $115,000.

Canterbury Westland Kindergarten Association was also ordered to pay $9,170 towards costs she incurred.

Alden Williams/Stuff Jane Barnes discusses her case with CultureSafe NZ advocate Maryline Suchley.

Barnes told Stuff although the money “sounds really good”, she will ultimately be left out of pocket.

“Two years’ worth of sick leave in no way makes up for the five-and-a-half years of income I would have had until now, and continue to have until retirement, had I not been bullied,” she said.

“The $30,000 emotional harm reparation barely covered the superannuation arrears I incurred because I couldn't take leave from the scheme. I also had to cover the employer's contribution, minus one year.”

Halse said the decision to award Barnes the full two years’ discretionary sick leave was “massive”.

“We believe that the education sector, the worst sector for workplace bullying in New Zealand will be rocked by this precedent.”