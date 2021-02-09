Aurora Services Academy building tomorrow's leaders

Aurora College Year 11 student Max Birch, front, and training with his service academy peers. The Aurora College Service Academy mixes physical and practical training with academics to keep students engaged.

Sonny Rangitoheriri quite literally beams when he talks about his Service Academy students.

The former Southland Stags rugby player is the director of the Aurora College Service Academy-the only programme of its kind in the south.

It provides an alternative for older high school students who struggle in a mainstream environment and was designed to keep them in classes longer, so they could achieve their NCEA Level 2.

But Rangitoheriri points out that the academy – which celebrated its 18th anniversary last year – delivers much more for Year 11 and Year 12 students who choose to use it.

“A lot of our students have flourished,” he said.

Under Rangitoheriri's guidance, they learn valuable life skills – like team work, how to maintain a health body and mind, balance, and leadership skills – alongside their academic work.

“It's a well-structured, disciplined-based programme that focuses on the value of a structured routine,” he explained.

“These things could happen in mainstream schools, but a lot of out students need to work independently.”

The 29 academies in New Zealand (only two others are in the South Island) were originally set up by the Ministry of Education to target youth at risk of leaving school early.

The ministry highlights Māori and Pasifika boys, but one look at Rangitoheriri's class shows the class is a good fit for all kinds of children.

He personally meets with those wanting to enrol and said he wouldn’t hesitate to suggest another option to a child if he didn’t think the academy was what they needed.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Aurora College service academy director Sonny Rangitoheriri is immensely proud of his students' successes.

Those that applied to join did so for all sorts of reasons, Rangitoheriri's said.

Most signed up to develop confidence, social skills and physical fitness, he said.

“Some have aspirations to join the defence force.”

Some youngsters were attracted by the camaraderie they saw between students, Rangitoheriri's added.

“Some people lack that sense of belonging in their classrooms.”

Rangitoheriri has seen his students go on to become leaders in church and sports organisations.

National school attendance records sit at about 57.7 per cent, but the academy students boasted a 90 per cent attendance rate in 2020.

While there were plenty of drills and physical outings in the service academy curriculum Rangitoheriri stressed that it didn't detract from his focus on academics.

“I sit at home marking a lot of work,” he joked.

All the students that completed the Aurora College Service Academy also achieved their respective NCEA levels in 2020 – for the first time since the programme started at the school in 2012.