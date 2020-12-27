Looking for fees-free study? Wintec has more options than ever before

One of the most common barriers for people considering tertiary study is the cost. Students expect to pay a lot for their education or anticipate a sizable student loan, which they'll need to pay back once they get a job. Many people fear that they will never earn enough to pay their loan off, making them wonder whether it's really worth it. Yet, research shows that on average, those who complete a qualification at a tertiary level will go on to earn considerably more than their counterparts who did not, over the course of their lifetime.

Often, people have no idea of the options they have available for free study. Here are the ways to do it at Wintec:

Targeted Trades Apprenticeship Fund (TTAF)

TTAF is part of the Government's Covid response. The fund covers trades and high-demand industries such as construction, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, agriculture, horticulture, architectural technology and manufacturing, as well as vocational courses including community health and care work. Students qualify for TTAF regardless of whether they have studied before.

At Wintec, TTAF covers certificate and diploma courses between Level 3 and 6, suiting people looking for entry-level courses in a new field, or those who already have basic qualifications.

See more information on the Government's TTAF site and at www.wintec.ac.nz/free-high-demand-industries.

SUPPLIED Holly Jonson accessed her first year of study through the Government’s Fees Free scheme.

​Māori and Pasifika Trades Training

With a nationwide shortage of skilled trades people, the Government has invested money into Māori and Pasifika trade training. Wintec has joined a group of Iwi and Pasifika community groups, employers and ITOs to develop programmes which bring together the best support, experience and education.

Students will gain the skills and experiences employers need in small, hands-on classes and real work sites. These Level 3 and 4 certificate courses cover more than just the traditional trades. Students can study towards the Certificate in Study Preparation (an introduction to study for those who haven't studied for a long time), horticulture, trades, hair design, cookery, dairy processing, and restaurant and bar services. Upon completion of the course, Wintec helps support students to find a job. To qualify, students need to identify as Māori or Pasifika, and be aged between 16 and 40.

The Government's Fees Free programme

This is targeted at first-time students. It is a great opportunity to give something a try at tertiary level without having to walk away with a loan (for your fees) in your first year. Options are for a year's study or two years' training. See details at https://www.feesfree.govt.nz/.

English language

For migrants and refugees, learning English at Wintec will make it easier to study and work. Many of these courses are free to New Zealand citizens and permanent residents, and enable ESL students to go on to study other courses at Wintec, or enter the work-force feeling more confident in using the English language.

SUPPLIED Lucile Richardson is studying trades fees-free through the Targeted Training and Apprenticeship Fund (TTAF).

Basic Computing

Basic Computing, or Self-Paced Applied Computer Education (SPACE) teaches the basics of computing at the student's own pace. It is a great introduction to using computers, which will build confidence in writing emails, using the internet preparing reports and documents, and using the correct technique when typing: www.wintec.ac.nz/basic-computing.

Automotive Engineering

This trades programme isn't covered under the TTAF as it's not construction-related so Wintec covers the fees under its Trades Scholarships programme.

Scholarships

Wintec offers scholarships each year to a number of applicants who meet a range of criteria and situations, to enabling them to successfully meet their study goals. For more information visit: https://www.wintec.ac.nz/scholarship-finder.

Other free courses at Wintec

Wintec offers a variety of additional free courses. Browse the selection at www.wintec.ac.nz/free-wintec-courses.

There are, of course, conditions. Sometimes students who qualify for one programme may not be eligible for another. Most courses require the student to be a New Zealand resident or permanent citizen.

For further questions, contact the team at Wintec at info@wintec.ac.nz, or 0800 2 Wintec.