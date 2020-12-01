Audit finds irregular spending at four Southland schools

Two Southland schools have been highlighted for excessive borrowing in 2018 that has flowed over into the latest Auditor-General’s 2019 Schools Audit.

Four Southland schools have been flagged for irregular spending in the Auditor-General’s 2019 Schools Audit.

Two of the cases were historical and the other two issues have been resolved.

Myross Bush School and Hillside Primary School, in Browns, were highlighted for excessive borrowing in 2018, and these matters have spilled over into the next audit; while Lumdsen Primary School was named for a transfer of funds to a trust and Blue Mountain College, in Tapanui, for money unaccounted for.

Lumsden School acting principal Callum Tytler said the issues stemmed from a complicated lease agreement between the school and the Lumsden Community Swimming Pool Trust.

According to the Auditor-General’s report, released on Monday, auditors drew attention to the transaction, which was included in the school’s financial statement, because it was not approved by the ministry.

Tytler said the school usually paid rent money to the pool trust, but as it had not been invoiced for some time, the payments were made as a lump sum.

“It was just an accumulation of funds that would ordinarily be paid annually,” he said.

Auditors were also concerned about spending by Blue Mountain College for an overseas trip.

During the previous audit, $52,000 of the $306,113 spent on the trip was unaccounted for, but the report says auditors received information in the current financial year that provided assurance the funds were not misspent.

Blue Mountain College principal Lindy Cavanagh-Monaghan said the $52,000 was used for daily spending while the students were on a self-funded overseas tour to Australia in 2018.

Students and parents had raised the money through tailing lambs, chopping firewood, and catering, she said.

Supplied Blue Mountain College in Tapanui came under scrutiny from auditors, but they're now satisfied there was no financial mismanagement at the school.

Cavanagh-Monaghan said $32,000 was put onto a Cash Passport Card and a further $20,200 ($18, 000AUD) was used for activities and meals that had not been paid for in advance.

“There was no suggestion of impropriety,” she said, and the school had since sought advice about how to document this spending in the future.

“We understand the importance of a robust auditing process and although there was no suggestion of any misuse of the funds, [we have] used the feedback from the 2018 year as an opportunity to further strengthen our internal systems and amend existing policies and procedures,” Cavanagh-Monaghan said.

Myross Bush School and Hillside Primary School were highlighted in the previous audit for not seeking permission from the Minister of Education or the Minister of Finance to take out loans with repayments of more than 10 per cent of the schools' annual operations grant.

A spokesperson for the Auditor-General's office said both schools had “borrowed” by entering into finance leases for IT equipment and contracts to paint the schools.

“When a school enters into a finance lease or a painting contract, it cannot exit those contracts without incurring additional costs. While the contracts are still in place, the school will continue to breach the borrowing limit unless they get approval from the Ministers of Finance and Education for the borrowing,” the spokesperson said.