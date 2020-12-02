Cricketers 'prioritised' over reuniting international students with families

Canterbury University masters in psychology student Neha Jain has had to abort her studies because government would not allowed her family to join her, despite gaining visas long before Covid-19.

A Canterbury University post-graduate student is aborting her studies halfway through, so she can be reunited with her young children who are not allowed into New Zealand.

After two years of planning, psychology masters student Neha Jain arrived in Christchurch on February 13. The border shut three days before her husband Anurag, daughter Airra, 13, and son Ishaan, 11, were due to fly from New Delhi to join her.

She had pleaded with Immigration New Zealand (INZ) and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to consider their humanitarian obligations after she was twice declined an exemption for her family to join her.

But after being given no clarity, Jain will fly out early on Thursday morning.

“It’s quite a mixed feeling. I can’t say it’s just excitement. I feel like I haven’t completed what I came here for.”

But 10 months had been long enough separated from her children.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Neha Jain came to New Zealand to study, but her family have been unable to join her due to border closures. (First published on Novermber 18)

She hoped to eventually complete her masters degree, so her year of study and expenses were not a complete waste.

“There is a disappointment for sure, the way things are handled.

“We are not being prioritised, which I felt we should've been before cricketers at least.”

The West Indies and Pakistani cricket teams gained exemptions to enter New Zealand to play the Black Caps. Both teams were found to have breached isolation rules while in managed isolation hotels ahead of their tours.

Jain said New Zealand would now lose the benefit of another $30,700 in international student fees, and thousands she would have spent on living expenses if she had stayed.

“When you compare with other countries ... Canada is taking admissions and even I think Australia is uniting families.”

Jain made one “last ditch” attempt to get help from Wigram MP Megan Woods’ office, and had a glimmer of hope INZ might come through for her in the final hours. She had until six hours before her flight to cancel.

“I always believe in exhausting all options.

“I will go with the satisfaction I tried my best ... the rest is on fate.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Photos of a happier time. Jain’s children son Ishaan, 11, and daughter Airra, 13, who had been due to fly from New Delhi to join her three days after the border closed.

She would fly out on Thursday morning and would be tested for Covid-19 when she arrived in New Delhi two-and-a-half days later.

If negative, she would finally be reunited with her family.

“I haven’t told my kids as the situation is so sensitive, and we really don’t know what will happen.”

Her children were pulled out of school when they planned to come to New Zealand, and were not able to rejoin until the start of the next school year in March.

Jain said she would have to assess her options for working and studying once she was home.

INZ has so far approved 13,596 requests for a border exception from 47,760 applications, with the bar set high to help stop the spread of Covid-19, a spokeswoman previously told Stuff.