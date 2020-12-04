Primary principals agree to leave their union, establish bespoke representation

New Zealand Principals’ Federation President Perry Rush announced the federation would be working towards establishing its own union.

Primary school principals will leave their union, after the New Zealand Principals’ Federation found most of its members wanted specialised representation.

In October, a survey of 1000 principals found 91 per cent wanted to leave NZEI Te Riu Roa, which represents a wide range of early childhood and primary educators, and establish their own “industrial arm”.

The federation announced the executive had agreed to establish a union on Friday although the decision still needs to be ratified by the membership.

President Perry Rush said there had been discussions about establishing a bespoke principals’ union for many years. Dissatisfaction over their collective agreement, and what principals saw as a lack of communication over the teacher aides settlement, had moved conversations forward.

READ MORE:

* Classroom violence the biggest education issue, principals say

* Primary school principals looking to defect from union en masse

* Kāhui Ako working well in South Canterbury, principals say

* Back to school: Thousands of students head back to class



It was challenging to be part of a union which also represented groups that principals managed.

The new union would allow primary principals to have their own voice at the table.

Rush said the federation would continue to work closely with NZEI Te Riu Roa, and he respected the work the union did. .

The decision is expected to go to the federation's membership for a vote in early 2021.

Not everyone was pleased with the decision.

The chair of NZEI Te Riu Roa’s Principals' Council, Stephanie Madden, said she was disappointed with the move.

“Solving the major workload and resourcing issues that schools and their principals face requires the strength and power of a united sector,” she said.

”We're disappointed with NZPF's moves to establish an 'industrial arm' following our attempts to engage constructively with them and address the issues they raised.”

The issues principals faced required large-scale professional and industrial support and NZEI Te Riu Roa had the size and strength to offer this.

“We've been really open to principals' feedback on how we can do better.

”We’ll be engaging with principals again in the new year as we ramp up our campaigning for adequate resourcing to meet the needs of our schools and the children they teach."