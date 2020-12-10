School bake off the icing on the cake for buildings and communities

Josh Lands, left, Charlie MacKean, William Donald, Emmogen Brown, Ami Fujino, and Juno O'Connor with their creations at the inter-schools Edible Architecture Competition held at Broadgreen Intermediate School. The students’ creations from left are the Trafalgar Centre, Pic’s Peanut Butter World, Nelson Classic Car Museum, and The Beehive.

The Beehive, layered inside with the colours of the political parties, and Pic’s Peanut Butter World made with peanut butter icing were just some of the landmark buildings, re-created as cakes, for an “edible architecture” competition.

The bake off among intermediate students was judged at Broadgreen Intermediate on Saturday.

Waimea Intermediate student, Caitlin Levett, pipped 40 other students to first place with her Boulder Bank Lighthouse creation, complete with a battery powered light.

Students spent several weeks preparing their cakes for the competition judged by Phil Lash, from cake makers Chocolate Velvet, Louis Picot from Pic’s Peanut Butter, and Renee Williamson from Arthouse Architects.

Virginia Woolf/Stuff Caitlin Levett's Boulder Bank Lighthouse cake – complete a battery powered light - took out the top prize.

Broadgreen Intermediate food tech teacher, Kirsty Baird, joined forces with teachers Kate Williamson from Nelson Intermediate and Jo Calt at Waimea Intermediate to make the event happen, after NZ Architecture – the organisers of last year’s competition – had to cancel this year's event due to Covid.

Designed to get children interested in architecture, the competition was all the more important this year as it helped students feel connected to their communities, Baird said.

“There’s a big push at the moment on place-based learning, where the children are utilising the people in their community and celebrating their community.”

Virginia Woolf/Stuff Ami Fujino, centre left, and Emmogen Brown cut into their edible creation of Pics Peanut Butter World which placed 2nd equal at the Inter-schools Edible Architecture Competition held at Broadgreen Intermediate School.

Having to redesign the buildings gave the students a better appreciation of the detail in architecture, Baird said.

“I took the students out, and I think the other schools did too, around local buildings. We went to the airport, we went to Broadgreen House.

“They had to really think about the structure of the cake, and what would work.”

Countdown and Pic's Peanut Butter donated ingredients for the cakes and NZ Architecture donated big 3D puzzles as prizes.