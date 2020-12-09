Humour and interactive classes see Wellington teacher take out prestigious award

Running a school’s international programme during a global pandemic, while moving to teaching online as New Zealand went into lockdown, was no easy task.

But it was one Wellington teacher Caroline Robertson rose to.

Robertson, a German teacher and director of international students at Samuel Marsden Collegiate School, won the inaugural ASG Parents’ Award at the National Excellence in Teaching Awards, held virtually on Tuesday night.

Robertson, known to her students (and some parents) affectionally as Frau, said she felt humbled, and a bit overwhelmed, to have received the award.

“It’s an award I should dedicate to a lot of people, my family, my students.”

Over her 23 years as a teacher at Marsden, she had learnt it's alright to deviate from lesson plans when needed, and the most important thing for teachers was to get to know their students.

“The kids know when they come into my lesson, it will be interactive, it's not me teaching content at people.”

It’s a style which occasionally sees her jumping on desks, playing a prank on the deputy principal while being appraised by her, and having students describing her classes relaxed, “even a chill vibe in my class, I’ve been told”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Robertson, known to her students as Frau, said she was passionate about teaching, but she was more passionate about the lives of young people.

“Students need to know that you are interested in them, and as soon as you don’t have that level of interest you need to go, do something else.

“I am very passionate about teaching, but I am more passionate about the lives of young people than whether they can do German irregular verbs. It’s great if they can, but if they can’t they are still going to have a good quality of life.”

As well as moving her classes online during lockdown, Robertson had the added challenge of looking after 15 international students, including one who was not happy in her home-stay.

Her level of care included going to visit students who lived within walking distance, and chatting with them from the letterbox.

“I went online every day, I had interviews online with them, I rang host families, I did surveys.”

In many ways, the domestic students needed more support than the internationals, who Robertson described as incredibly resilient.

“The international students just know it is what it is, we can’t change it.”

The ASG Parents’ award is given to a teacher who parents nominate as having made a significant difference in the lives of their students, school families, and the community.

Robertson was one of six teachers to receive a National Excellence in Teaching Award this year, which have been running in New Zealand since 1996, after being established in Australia 26 years ago.

The awards’ chairman, Allen Blewitt, said each of this year's winners had demonstrated that student and teacher welfare is at least as important as educational outcomes.

“It is pleasing that in a year when maintaining learning standards may be considered a victory, our six national award winners have all shown strong evidence of improvements in student learning and an evolution in their teaching practice,” Blewitt said.

Full list of award winners

Moana Tautua of Te Papapa School (Onehunga, Auckland) - Inaugural Early Career Award

Laura Wheeler of Meadowbank School (Meadowbank, Auckland)

David Ivory of St John’s College (Hastings)

Caroline Robertson of Samuel Marsden Collegiate School (Wellington) – Inaugural ASG Parents’ Award

Nick Coughlan of One Tree Hill College (Penrose, Auckland) – NEiTA Founders’ Principals Award for Leadership

Richard Crawford of Fairfield College (Hamilton) – NEiTA Founders’ Principals Award for Leadership