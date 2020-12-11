Schools 'hurtling toward cliff edge' due to lack of international students

Waimea College Principal Scott Haines, right, with Education Minister Chris Hipkins at Waimea College last month. Haines, vice president of the Secondary Principals Association of New Zealand, say the group is “highly concerned” about the financial outlook for many schools, if borders remain closed to international school students in 2021.

Subjects like physics, French and engineering could vanish from school timetables if New Zealand’s borders remain closed to international secondary students in 2021, or schools don't get financial help for lost fees, principals warn.

School groups said support for many children with learning needs would also dry up, and class sizes grow, if schools couldn’t receive international students next year or weren’t compensated for the losses.

The Secondary Principals’ Association (SPANZ) met Education Minister Chris Hipkins on Thursday, after a survey found hundreds of teachers and school staff would lose their jobs due to continued border closures in 2021.

According to the survey by SPANZ and SIEBA (Schools International Education Business Association) 147 primary, intermediate, and secondary schools reported they would cut 764 full time equivalent jobs.

READ MORE:

* Schools poised to cut jobs as international student fees dry up

* Cash-strapped education sector facing widespread job losses

* Cash injection 'not a solution' for international student losses



That included 300 teaching positions, and 193 teacher aide and 191 other support staff – on top of international department positions.

SPANZ vice president and Waimea College principal Scott Haines said many schools were “hurtling towards a cliff edge”, as they used up reserves on staffing and programmes previously paid for with international student fees.

Benn Bathgate/Stuff John Paul College principal Patrick Walsh – chair of Schools International Education Business Association - says the impacts of continued border closures in 2021 will be "far and wide" for domestic students.

SIEBA chairman Patrick Walsh said principals were telling them they would exhaust their reserves within a year.

The impacts were “far and wide” for all school students, the principal of Rotorua’s John Paul College said.

Schools used international student income to deliver a wide curriculum, employ extra teachers and provide learning support.

Subjects could be dropped in areas like languages, science and technology, Walsh said.

“Some of those subjects may be lost particularly with lower [student] numbers, because they just don’t have the teachers there.

“And it might mean that class sizes grow.

“Principals are saying they’re looking at junior classes being upwards of 30, 36 students.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Education Minister Chris Hipkins announces new spending on construction projects for South Island schools.

Almost 40 per cent of the schools surveyed indicated a drop in learning support available for students, with over 30 per cent reporting a reduction in the number and types of courses available to domestic students.

Parents of children with special needs deserved to know if they had to make choices about providing additional support for their own children outside of school hours, or pay for it themselves, Walsh said.

Staff also needed to know now if redundancy or reduced hours were on the cards, he said.

Many schools would start planning for 2022 in around three months, he said.

Minister of Education Chris Hipkins said he acknowledged that some schools, particularly those with polices of taking on high numbers of international students, faced additional challenges due to Covid-19.

“The Government has already moved to provide support for these schools with an additional $20 million in transitional funding, but that was to allow them to adjust to the new circumstances.

“A constrained fiscal environment limits further options but all schools will continue to receive their full operational grant and staffing. Secondary school rolls are also increasing nationally next year which will increase funding and staffing for those schools.”

Hipkins said the Government was working to secure and roll out vaccines that would allow the border to be reopened in stages.

“Until we can get back to greater normality, the Ministry of Education has advised schools to take a conservative approach and plan for a range of scenarios in 2021 when considering the return of international students.

“It encourages schools that are facing financial difficulties due to the drop in international students to get in touch with their regional financial advisor who will provide support and guidance.”

Stuff Loss of international student income could lead to subjects being dropped in areas like languages, science and technology.

Walsh said principals and international education groups wanted Hipkins to sign off on an “early cohort” of secondary students back into the country as a part of a pilot programme in 2021.

They had also made a plea to Government for continued financial support on the same basis as the $20m that had been provided to state and state integrated schools for 2020.

The minister had to juggle a lot of balls, Walsh acknowledged.

“We appreciate the complex situation that they’re [the Government] dealing with and ... that primacy needs to be given to keeping Covid-19 out.

“But as time ticks it just becomes more urgent for us in our school communities... to get some certainty around it.”

More than 90 per cent of the surveyed schools indicated up to 30 per cent of their operations budget was met by international student revenues.

Almost 10 per cent of schools expected losses of more than $1m if borders remained closed in 2021.

Almost 32 per cent expected to lose up to $50,000.