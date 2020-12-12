Students ask for apology after inclusion of poem by anti-Chinese extremist Lionel Terry in NCEA history exam

The Human Rights Commission launched the "Racism is no joke" campaign in July 2020.

The inclusion of a poem by an anti-Chinese extremist in an NCEA level 2 history exam has students calling for better sourcing from the people making the exams.

Cadence Chung​, 17, sat her end-of-year history test which was about examining “sources of a historical event that is of significance to New Zealanders”. The exam focused on mental health facility, Seacliff, and included people's experiences there.

A poem by Lionel Terry​ – an English man who handed out pamphlets on racial purity and is known for murdering Chinese man Joe Kum Yung​ on Wellington’s Haining St in 1905 – called Emotional Insanity was included.

Chung said she and her classmates thought it was strange that his poem was included. She and her friend wrote an email to the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) as they felt the inclusion of his story was not appropriate in the context of mental asylums.

“It extended sympathy to him despite his xenophobic attitudes and acts. We also feel that the inclusion of his story in this narrative excused his actions under the pretence that he was ‘mad’, which we feel disregards his blatant racism," their email said.

“Neither of us wanted to include his poem in our answer, as we felt giving him any attention or extending any sympathy to him wouldn't be right.”

The exam’s resource booklet referred to Terry as someone who was incarcerated in various psychiatric institutions and being widely known for his views on immigration and racial segregation.

While Chung didn't oppose them using Lionel Terry, she felt there had not been enough analysis and critical framing by the people putting the exam together.

“I would like [NZQA] to apologise," she said.

“He would be a good source when referencing xenophobia, but I think they should consider sources more thoroughly. There were thousands of patients who went to Seacliff and it's strange they went with him.”

Chung, who is Chinese New Zealander, said the murder of Kum Yung resonated with her as it was a “pretty blatant act of anti-Chinese sentiment”.

By presenting his poem, NZQA did not consider the impact on people taking the exam, she said.

She hoped going forward that NZQA would make better considerations and work on how they choose their sources.

NZQA's deputy chief executive of the assessment division, Kristine Kilkelly​, said the history exam required students to identify the reliability of sources, including their bias, when looking at how events affect society and continue to do so over time.

“One of the resources provided was a poem from Lionel Terry. The resource booklet included information for students to help them critically assess the reliability and credibility of Terry's perspectives,” Kilkelly said.

The exam required students to demonstrate critical thinking and to enable this, a range of historical sources needed to be provided, “which may include those with views which society rejects”.

“In no way does the inclusion in the examination resources support or endorse the author’s views.”

Victoria University of Wellington's Dr Mark Sheehan​ said it was really heartening to see students critiquing the way their exam was set up.

Sheehan – who is a senior lecturer at the School of Education – said while he endorsed the NZQA's notion that young people should look at a range of sources, “decontextualised sources” did not reflect the nature of historical thinking.

This was something history teachers had been discussing for a long time, he said.

Putting in a poem by Lionel Terry without explaining the broader societal context almost misses the point, he said.

“Evidence in sources that are highly controversial today weren't controversial then and [people's] views would have been that way too,” Sheehan said.

Politicians and members of society would have views that were not “significantly different” to Terry’s at the time.

“If you're going to have a high stakes examination, you have to put a lot of context around that otherwise we can send messages that are potentially misleading and quite uncomfortable for a lot of people.”