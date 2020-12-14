Covid-19: 35.5 million hours of early childhood education lost due to virus

More and more students from every background - rich and poor - are wagging school. No-one seems to know why.

More than 35 million hours of early childhood education (ECE) have been lost this year due to Covid-19, with Auckland and Pasifika preschoolers missing out most.

The average Auckland child lost 177 hours of ECE; for the rest of the country, it was 108.

A report into how early learning was impacted by Covid-19, released on Monday by the Ministry of Education, highlighted concerns the pandemic had made participation in ECE more unequal.

In Auckland, children at services drawing from lower socio-economic areas – low EQI services – lost an estimated 15 hours of formal ECE after the end of the city’s second lockdown, compared to 6 hours for children at the most advantaged services.

One reason for this could have been a change in economic circumstances due to Covid, the ministry’s chief economist Andrew Webber wrote in a report released with the data.

“Job loss could cause a reduction in ECE participation of children for two reasons: firstly, the loss of income may make some forms of ECE more difficult to afford; and secondly, it may free up the time of parents to enable them to care for their own children during the day.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Low participation rates disproportionately affected Auckland and ECEs drawing from low socio-economic areas.

Pasifika children appear to have experienced the largest barriers to ECE participation due to Covid-19, mirroring the trend in schools, where attendance rates in Pasifika students took longer to recover after lockdown compared to their Asian, Pākehā and Māori counterparts.

Where a Pasifika child lost about 14 hours of formal ECE after the Auckland lockdown, a Māori child lost seven and a Pākehā child, 2.5.

This is also consistent with reports from Auckland Pacific communities that many families have safety concerns with sending children to education, particularly when they live with elderly or immunocompromised relatives, the report noted.

“The educational effects of this pandemic are not borne equally across society.”

Overall, the number of children in ECE has dropped this year - not because children are dropping out, but because they are not entering in the first place.

Again, this pointed to families losing income and choosing not to enrol their children in formal ECE, or staying away because of concerns around the health of young children.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff While there is evidence of the educational benefits of ECE, lockdown also offered learning opportunities. (File photo)

While ECE attendance is not compulsory in the same way it is for school, the report pointed to evidence that high-quality early education at the age of 3-4 develops critical skills and supports later educational achievement.

However, Dr Sarah Alexander, chief executive of early childhood research and advocacy group Child Forum, said while the report assumed a drop in participation was a bad thing, it does not provide evidence there was a negative impact on children’s education.

To the contrary, she argued it could have been beneficial as children were opened up to different learning experiences at home with family.

“We know from child development research that children’s learning is strengthened when parents are involved.

“Children whose parents were not essential workers had an increase in time to spend with their parents to do activities, games, go for walks, and do activities they might ordinarily not do when in ECE like helping to paint the shed or cooking at the stove with their dad.”