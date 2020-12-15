Calls for review of Teaching Council after teacher registration fees rise

Rural schools that are hard to staff are finding it harder than ever to recruit enough teachers for next year. (First published December 7, 2020)

Teachers angry their compulsory registration fees will more than double have submitted a 10,000-name petition calling for a review of the Teaching Council.

In May, teachers were informed they would have to pay $157 every year, instead of $220 every three years.

Christchurch early childhood education (ECE) teacher Anna Hamilton collected more than 30,000 signatures earlier this year asking the Teaching Council not to go through with the increase.

She presented a second petition, backed by 10,903 people, to Christchurch East MP Poto Williams on Tuesday, calling for the Government to review the Teaching Council's “functions and responsibilities”.

Teachers were “surprised and dismayed” by the fee increase, Hamilton said.

Supplied Christchurch teacher Anna Hamilton delivers a petition to MP Poto Williams, asking for the Government to review the Teaching Council.

“The current fees are already a strain on their low income, especially for ECE teachers.”

Teachers were also concerned about how long it would take to renew their certification every year, warning it would take “important time” away from the teacher, the appraiser, and the Teaching Council, she said.

The Teaching Council is the professional body for New Zealand's 143,000-odd registered ECE, primary and secondary teachers.

Teachers must be registered with the Teaching Council to demonstrate they are qualified and competent, and they must hold a current practising certificate.

Hamilton said there was a common feeling among teachers that the Teaching Council did not represent them.

“In June, we let the Teaching Council know how unhappy we are with their fee rise. This time we're calling on the Government and the minister of education for a more comprehensive review.”

A Teaching Council spokeswoman said the increase was due to a reduction in government funding.

“The costs for the Teaching Council to deliver its statutory functions are not increasing,” she said.

“The key factor changing is the end of government funding, which amounted to around 60 per cent of our costs.”

It meant the Teaching Council had to increase fees to cover the shortfall, she said.