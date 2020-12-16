NZ Chinese Association to lodge complaint over poem by white supremacist in history exam

The inclusion of a poem by an anti-Chinese extremist in an NCEA Level 2 History exam has raised concerns from students. (File photo)

The New Zealand Chinese Association will be formally making a complaint after a poem by an anti-Chinese extremist was included in an NCEA Level 2 history exam.

The poem, called Emotional Insanity by anti-Chinese extremist Lionel Terry, was part of an end-of-year history test. The test was about examining “sources of a historical event that is of significance to New Zealanders” and focused on mental health facility Seacliff and included people's experiences there.

Terry​ was an Englishman who handed out pamphlets on racial purity. He is known for murdering Chinese man Joe Kum Yung​ on Wellington’s Haining St in 1905

Cadence Chung​, 17, and her friend raised concerns with the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) as they felt the inclusion of his story was inappropriate in the context of mental asylums.

In a statement, New Zealand Chinese Association president Richard Leung​ said it would be formally laying a complaint to the qualifications authority.

“We want to know how this happened and what will be done to keep it from happening again – for us and for other communities,” Leung said.

“We honestly don’t understand how NZQA could feature a white supremacist in an NCEA exam, without sensitivity to context.”

Stuff A picture of Haining St from 1905. X marks the spot where Joe Kum Yung was shot by Lionel Terry.

Leung said the murder of Joe Kum Yung symbolised all the racial violence Chinese New Zealanders experienced both at that time and in later years, even continuing today.

He thought it would be good for NZQA to acknowledge the “unintentional harm they’ve done to students, and to apologise”.

“Our community has never forgotten what [Terry] did or what he stood for.”

Including Terry's poem was an example of “a systematic lack of responsiveness to diversity”.

NZ Human Rights Commission The Human Rights Commission launched the "Racism is no joke" campaign in July 2020.

Since the exam, which was sat on November 25, NZQA had received two formal complaints relating to the resource that included Terry's poem.

NZQA's deputy chief executive of the assessment division, Kristine Kilkelly​, on Wednesday said it took the concerns raised seriously.

“We will reach out to the concerned students and the New Zealand Chinese community to hear and understand their perspectives," Kilkelly said.

”Understanding different perspectives is an important part of developing high quality, relevant and inclusive assessment. We will continue, through this conversation and others, to listen to New Zealand’s diverse communities to advance the principle of equity that underpins our work.”

History student Chung has said she did not oppose them using Lionel Terry, but she felt there had not been enough analysis and critical framing by the people putting the exam together.

“I would like [NZQA] to apologise,” she said.

“He would be a good source when referencing xenophobia, but I think they should consider sources more thoroughly. There were thousands of patients who went to Seacliff and it's strange they went with him.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon says people setting exams should think about how students affected by racism could be impacted by the material featured in tests.

In a statement, Human Rights Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon suggested people setting exams and teaching history should think carefully about how students from communities affected by racism could be impacted by material included in exams.

“Unfortunately Covid-19 has led to the resurfacing of racism against Chinese and other Asian New Zealanders as people seek to lay blame for the spread of the virus,” Foon said.

“This type of racism is never far from the surface, so we need to be cautious. Also, against the backdrop of Black Lives Matter and the Christchurch Mosque terrorist attacks, engaging with those who have lived experience of discrimination and xenophobia is important.”