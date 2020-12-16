Graduates celebrate end of 'character building' year

Students walk through the Nelson CBD during the graduation procession after receiving their qualifications during the 2020 NMIT graduation ceremony.

About 1700 graduates from Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT) have been congratulated for making it through a "difficult" and "character building" year.

NMIT Board Chair Darryl Wehner addressed students of subjects including Mātauranga Māori, Engineering and Construction, and Creative Industries at the first of two graduation ceremonies in Nelson on Wednesday.

He said 2020 would be “remembered for many things”, including Covid-19.

“Not to put too fine a point on it, it’s been colossal.

“Today's graduation ... is a testament to our staff, and the work that they have put in over this challenging year.”

Wehner also thanked former Chief Executive Liam Sloan for his leadership, particularly during the difficult Covid-19 lockdown period from March – August, as well as iwi partners for their support.

He congratulated students on their commitment and hard work.

“You can celebrate the fact you are now graduating from one of New Zealand’s leading tertiary vocational institutes.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Students wait in line to receive their qualifications during the 2020 NMIT graduation ceremony at Trafalgar Centre, Nelson.

Chief Executive Wayne Jackson, who took over from Sloan last month, said the graduates would be feeling pride, but maybe “slight trepidation” as the country worked through the post Covid recovery.

Students had achieved the skills needed to be successful in a fast changing world, he said.

The most popular programmes reflected the support of TTAF funding and a growing cultural awareness in the community with enrolments being led by learners of Te Reo.

The facilities offered on-campus have Nursing, Maritime, the Trades, Hospitality and Primary Industries also showing strength, Jackson said.

During the traditional post-ceremony student procession through central Nelson, Bachelor of Information Technology, Brad Kay, said he found lockdown “pretty hard”, especially for completing project work.

“Normally we have to be quite hands on, meeting up, but it was all done via video conferences.”

Being a “specialist in computers” helped though, he said.

The three-year course overall had been “really good”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Students receive congratulations after the 2020 NMIT graduation ceremony at Trafalgar Centre, Nelson.

Interior design graduate, Kimberley Griffiths, said she enjoyed lockdown, which forced her to take a bit of a break after going straight into the one-year diploma from a busy job.

“It was a good chance to reset.

“I think it really set me up well, because I had a chance to really contemplate what I wanted to do with the year.”

Griffiths, who planned to set up an online business next year, said online learning “suited her” they had access to all the information they needed.

But she was glad for the interaction with course mates after lockdown restrictions were lifted.

“Five weeks was nice, any longer [I] would have started going a little bit batty.”