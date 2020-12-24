Competition pushes best friends to share school dux award

Best friends Jack Clerke and Callum Nicholson have both been awarded dux of their year.

For the first time, Queen Charlotte College's dux award has been shared.

Best friends Jack Clerke and Callum Nicholson both had their sights on being dux, and were delighted when they ended up sharing it.

Clerke was first is chemistry, biology and physics, second in calculus and third in physics, while Nicholson was first in physics, calculus and PE, second in chemistry and third in biology.

It left the decision to pick just one dux too hard.

“It was really exciting, there was about three of us that we knew it was down to, but mainly us two, so we were wondering whether it would flip one way or another," Clerke said.

“I had kind of always had this hope, so when it actually happened I was just ecstatic.

“It made sense because when we went in there [prize giving] we looked on the programme and under the major awards it just said dux, there was no proxime and we thought it was just a mistake but by the end of the night that made sense.”

Clerke said he and Nicholson always spurred each other on.

“We’ve been best mates for years, we’ve always encouraged each other academically, this was another step in that,” he said.

“I think we’ve also always encouraged each other to be better people.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF It’s the first time dux has been shared between two students.

The year had been a good way to prepare for first year university, Clerke said.

“It [lockdown] was very sudden, but I think I made the most of having uninterrupted study time.”

Nicholson said he had enjoyed the school year.

“End of year exams, they were a bit tougher because as I said there was a lot of content this year and I tried to attempt as many papers as I could and it was quite tough to complete them all,” he said.

“But otherwise it was business as usual, compared to the last two years, I sort of studied using the past papers and then went in and did them.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The pair have always pushed each other academically.

Nicholson said he was hopeful about getting awarded dux, but had not set his hopes too high.

“I was obviously really happy with the results. He’s [Jack] beaten me at academic competitions since we started school, so this sort of competition we have going is probably quite good for me,” he said.

The St Vincent de Paul Society awarded both Clerke and Nicholson with a MacBook Air.

Clerke said he would be studying health science at Otago Univiersity next year with a goal of becoming a rural GP. Nicholson said he planned to study engineering at the University of Canterbury.