Record-breaking numbers of Canterbury uni graduates brave the rain

Edward Popham before the University of Canterbury December graduation for engineering and forestry graduates.

Thousands of University of Canterbury students have braved a grey, drizzly Christchurch day as part of a record-breaking number of graduations this week.

This year’s December event is the largest in the university’s 147-year history, with six graduation ceremonies and two celebration events at the Christchurch Town Hall between Monday and Friday this week.

Nearly 3000 students will be graduating, after the Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year forced April graduations to be postponed. A September event was postponed due to Alert Level 2 restrictions.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Graduates walk down Worcester Boulevard on the procession to the Christchurch Town Hall.

Vice-Chancellor Cheryl de la Rey said it has been a very challenging year, and everyone appreciated the ability to come together as a community to celebrate.

“Graduation ceremonies are a culmination of years of hard work and commitment so it’s important for students to have their degrees conferred in person with their friends and whānau there to watch their big moment on stage.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A security detail kept an eye on proceedings during the event.

University of Otago and Otago Polytechnic graduation ceremonies were postponed last week after an online security threat.

Police said on Sunday they were not aware of any threats towards the Canterbury graduation ceremonies, but both police and security guards kept a watchful eye over Thursday’s events.